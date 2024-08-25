Ciudad Juarez.- Nearly 400 protesters left the House of Legal Culture of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in Ciudad Juárez this morning in protest against the judicial reform proposed by the Federal Executive.

Personnel from the Federal Judicial Branch gathered at the site, where some control judges from the Bravos District of the State Superior Court of Justice joined in solidarity.

Likewise, some private lawyers walk with public servants towards the PJF headquarters building.

At the front they carry a black coffin as a symbol of the end of the judicial career and the separation of powers, if said reform is approved.

At the end of the contingent, 14 cars with windows marked with slogans in favor of the Judiciary follow at low speed.