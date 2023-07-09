Home page politics

Israeli protesters hold flags and light flares during a protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government’s plans to reform the judicial system. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform is now to be voted on in the Knesset. In Tel Aviv alone, this is driving more than a hundred thousand people onto the streets.

Tel Aviv – Ahead of a critical vote in parliament, demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial reform have picked up speed in Israel. According to media reports, more than 140,000 people gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv alone on Saturday to demonstrate against the plan of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government. The organizers put the number at 180,000.

Netanyahu initially stopped the plans in March after massive pressure, but put them back on the agenda in a somewhat weaker form around two weeks ago. Tens of thousands of Israelis also took to the streets in other parts of the country.

A part on weakening the judiciary is to be approved in first reading on Monday. According to the plans, the Supreme Court will no longer be able to judge a government decision as “inappropriate”. Critics fear that this could encourage corruption and thus also the arbitrary filling of high-ranking positions. The government, on the other hand, accuses the judges of interfering too much in political decisions.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of Shas Party leader Arie Deri as interior minister was “inappropriate” because of his criminal past. As a result, Netanyahu had to fire his confidante. Observers expect that the government wants to reverse this.

A total of three readings are required to pass the law. With Netanyahu’s government enjoying a majority in parliament, the law is expected to be approved by the end of the month.

This could also affect Israel’s security. Hundreds of military reservists threatened that they would no longer want to take up their duties. In protest, their Brothers in Arms movement announced a rally in front of Defense Minister Joav Galant’s house for the entire night on Sunday. Mass demonstrations are also planned for Tuesday. dpa