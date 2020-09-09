In Mexico Metropolis, girls have occupied the workplace of the Human Rights Fee. They’re indignant as a result of feminicide isn’t punished.

BERLIN taz | The graffito on the wall of an workplace of the Mexican Human Rights Fee (CNDH) leaves little doubt: “We’ll neither forgive nor overlook”. In entrance of the constructing within the middle of Mexico Metropolis, feminists and family members of victims of sexualised violence make it clear on banners why they’ve been occupying the company since Thursday. “Not one other lifeless man” it says.

The fee’s rooms ought to turn out to be a haven for ladies who’ve suffered violence, mentioned activist Yesenia Zamudio. “We’re not going out, there aren’t any negotiations,” affirms the girl in her mid-forties, whose daughter was killed 4 years in the past.

Feminists and victims’ members in Mexico have been combating for years to coach folks concerning the numerous femicides and different types of sexual violence. Final 12 months 3,788 girls died a violent dying. On March eighth, tens of 1000’s demonstrated, and in the future later tens of millions took half in a girls’s strike.

Nonetheless, the federal government is just not doing sufficient, say activists. The CNDH can be not doing its job justice. “We’re bored with being handled as supplicants,” criticized Zamudio.

Activists demand motion

The occupation started after two moms of victims of violence have been postpone as a result of the authorities have been once more unable to provide any investigation outcomes. They chained themselves and refused to go away. Members of radical feminist teams and family members who’ve been attracting consideration with a vigil within the metropolis middle since February got here to help.

Their criticism is directed towards authorities officers who downplayed the violence. The CNDH needed to give suggestions to the federal government and prosecutors to convey the seriousness of the femicides. Particular public prosecutor’s workplaces have to be arrange and the criminalization of activists should come to an finish.

In the meantime the scenario bought worse. The squatters need to public sale work that they’ve hung from the partitions within the constructing. On Wednesday they put recordsdata in entrance of the door. You want the area to accommodate girls who’ve suffered violence, Zamudio mentioned. The CNDH identified that it was about “delicate data”, reminiscent of protocols from victims. She requested for a dialogue.

Whereas a few of the squatters are demanding the elimination of the top of the CNDH, others are hoping for talks with the accountable cupboard members.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who principally downplays gender-based violence, reacted with incomprehension even now. He was primarily bothered by the truth that feminists had painted a portray of the historic revolutionary and President Francisco I. Madero. “This man went down in historical past,” responded activist Zamudio. “And what about our daughters?”