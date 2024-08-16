Rockmillys Basante, founder and president of the NGO Social Action Brotherhood Without Bordersdedicated to supporting Venezuelan refugees in Brazil, spoke to the column Between the lines about the worldwide demonstration in defense of democracy in Venezuela. The event, scheduled for next Saturday (17), will take place in several Brazilian cities, including Belo Horizonte, Boa Vista, Cuiabá, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória, among others. According to Basante, the objective is to denounce the rights violations committed by the Nicolás Maduro regime, which allegedly ignored the results of the July elections. “Everyone saw the violation of rights with respect to the elections,” he said, mentioning that more than 70% of voters voted in favor of Edmundo González Urrutia, but the government refused to release the electoral records, repressing opponents.

The demonstration seeks to draw international attention to the serious crisis faced by the Venezuelan people. According to the president of the Social Action Brotherhood Without Borders, Brazil is one of the few countries that officially recognizes the democratic crisis in Venezuela and has played a fundamental role in welcoming refugees. “We want Brazil to continue to be an example of democracy and not follow the same path as Venezuela and Cuba,” Basante emphasized, highlighting the urgency of fair and humanitarian migration policies to protect the rights of immigrants. Currently, according to data from the NGO, there are 2.86 million Venezuelan refugees in Colombia, 1.54 million in Peru, 568,100 in Brazil, 532,700 in Chile and 444,800 in Ecuador.

Based in Curitiba, the Social Action Brotherhood Without Borders works in a network with other Brazilian organizations and has received support from politicians of different ideological persuasions. Rockmillys explained that the situation in Venezuela is even more serious than what is reported internationally, with kidnappings of opponents, violent repression and the collapse of essential services such as health and education. “The minimum wage is two to four dollars, and inflation is so high that the value changes from the beginning to the end of the day,” he lamented, describing the difficulties faced by Venezuelans in their daily lives.

As the crisis escalates, the NGO’s president expressed concern about the possibility of a new wave of Venezuelan refugees seeking shelter in Brazil and other Latin American countries. She highlighted the importance of projects such as Operação Acolhida, which promotes the resettlement of refugees in several Brazilian cities, with Curitiba being one of the most sought after. “Are Brazil and Colombia prepared for a new wave of refugees? The migratory tsunami is also a social and political problem,” warned Basante, highlighting the impact of the Venezuelan crisis on the entire region.

