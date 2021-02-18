Officials and state employees defend themselves against military rule with civil disobedience. That takes courage and sacrifice.

YANGON taz | Three days after the coup on February 1, a campaign of civil disobedience began in Myanmar, named after their English initials CDM (Civil Disobedience Campaign). First doctors and nurses in state hospitals strike, followed by teaching staff at schools and universities.

In the meantime tens of thousands of employees from ministries, authorities and state-owned companies have joined. Should the work rest for a long time, this weakens the military government.

But joining political strikes is not easy for many. Because superiors exert pressure and in some places the military has lists of those who refuse to work in order to arrest or threaten them.

Engineer Mai Suitaraw joined the civil disobedience in the Rural Development Department at the Ministry of Agriculture in Chin State on February 7th. She encourages colleagues to participate.

Black lists and lack of money

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll be fired and then blacklisted soon,” she says. “Friends of mine wanted to take part too. But family members keep them from doing it. They are afraid because they were once tortured when they protested against the military. “

Mai Suitaraw estimates that half of the CDM movement is made up of officials and ministries. But not all strikers took an active part in protests. “We reject the rule of the generals and don’t want to work for their government,” she says.

“Some colleagues are desperately dependent on their salaries and have to borrow money from friends,” explains Mai Suitaraw. She is therefore looking for donors among compatriots abroad so that more people can participate in the refusal to work.

A group of students had raised 3 million kyat (€ 1,735) by the end of last week to support strikers in the education sector, reports Thet Phone Shein Toe. He co-founded the group, which is active in five major cities.

Tempting bonuses

“But we are vulnerable if the military blocks the Internet or Facebook again,” he says. His group wants to set up a courier system in which there will be face-to-face meetings as before and despite Covid-19.

“Another problem is the great pressure,” he says. “Some of them participated at first, but then gave in to the pressure and returned to their work.” Some offices and ministries even paid a bonus for attendance.

Myat Thu, employee of a ministry “I’m the only one in our family with a job now. That’s why I can’t boycott the work “

Elderly state employees fear that they will lose their pensions if they participate in the CDM campaign. Myat Thu, 50, who works in an undisclosed ministry, says she continues to work because her family desperately needs her salary after her family’s small business went bankrupt in the pandemic.

“My husband and daughter are unemployed. I’m the only one in our family with a job now. That’s why I can’t boycott the work. But now I’m also being hostile, ”says Myat Thu. “I really don’t know what else to do.”

Thrown out of the nurses’ home

The largest participation is in the health and education sectors, while only a few from authorities participate. Nyi Zaw, a doctor from North Okkalapa General Hospital in Yangon, has been calling on medical professionals to join the civil disobedience since February 3rd.

“We don’t want to work for the hated military. Our nurses have already been insulted and thrown out of the nurses’ home. But now our head of department is also protesting and the pressure has decreased, ”says the doctor. “I feel sorry for the patients, but to stop the generals we have to strike.”

There are now CDM campaigns at banks too. But you would have to be well prepared there out of concern about the cash.