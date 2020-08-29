The officials had given the disregard of distance rules as a reason not to allow the protest march through Berlin’s center. A rally took place anyway.

BERLIN rtr | The Berlin police broke up the large demonstration by opponents of the corona restrictions on Saturday, but allowed a final rally for the time being. For the dissolution of the protest march through the city center “in particular the non-compliance with the distance regulations” was decisive, tweeted the operations management. Two people were arrested after officers were pelted with stones and bottles. A police spokeswoman said that at the final rally with tens of thousands of participants, the rules of distance would now largely be observed so that the event could take place.

People gathered in the center of Berlin in the morning. The police said they had repeatedly asked the demonstration participants to keep the prescribed distances. Since this request had not been followed, the head of operations made the wearing of mouth and nose protection a requirement.

When the demonstration broke up, the police also used a helicopter to get an idea of ​​the situation. The arrests took place on Unter den Linden. “Force was used in the form of simple physical violence and pepper spray,” the police tweeted.

The decision that the demonstration could start was only made during the night. The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin-Brandenburg essentially confirmed two urgent decisions of the Administrative Court Berlin. This means that police bans on assembly are temporarily suspended, according to the OVG.

The Berlin Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) had banned demonstrations on the grounds that violations of the Infection Protection Ordinance were to be expected. According to the authorities, around 20,000 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin on August 1 – often without distance and deliberately without mouth and nose protection.

The initiators had sued against the ban on the new demonstration against the corona policy of the federal and state governments. The protests were organized by the initiative “Lateral Thinking 711”. Among other things, the participants’ posters read “Stop the Corona madness”. In addition, the resignation of Chancellor Angela Merkel and other politicians was called for.

There were also demonstrations against Corona requirements in London and Paris, albeit much smaller. Several hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square in the British capital. They questioned information about the virus, and many wore banners that read “fake news”. Around 200 activists gathered in Paris who took to the streets against the mask requirement. “No to the health dictatorship” and “Let our children breathe” could be read on posters here.