Thousands of Corona skeptics came to Berlin, including many rights. The police stopped their demonstration but allowed the rally.

BERLIN taz | At 3:33 p.m. the time has come. Michael Ballweg, the leader of the Corona skeptics, stands on the stage in front of the Berlin Victory Column and opens his rally. Tens of thousands of like-minded people stand in front of the Stuttgart, the crowd stretches as far as the Brandenburg Gate. “We demand the immediate lifting of the corona measures and the abdication of the federal government,” calls Ballweg. And the crowd hoots and claps.

It is a very colorful crowd that cheers here. Families, retirees, esotericists, anti-vaccinations. But also among them: Reich citizens and right-wing extremists. What they all have in common is that they reject the current infection control rules. Pace flags are waving, Gandhi pictures are held up, but also black-white-red imperial flags flutter. “Peace, freedom, love” is written on shirts. “My freedom matters.” And again: “Full sovereignty now.” There is meditation and singing. “Corona, ciao, ciao, ciao.” And next to it, “Merkel must go” – or “lying press” calls, as we know from Pegida.

It is a partly absurd coexistence. The Corona skeptics, however, celebrate their large demonstration on Saturday as a success, as the new highlight of their protest. A speaker celebrates a “historic day”. But it is also a new high point of unreason.

Because almost no one wears masks from the Corona demonstrators on Saturday. On the contrary, these are strictly rejected, reserved for the “sleeping sheep”, as it is called. Anyone who wears them, such as journalists, earns disparaging looks. “Masks make you sick,” it says on signs. And distances are only kept sporadically at the rally. Some demonstrators greet each other with kisses, while speakers stand arm in arm on a stage and sway. These are scenes that are actually prohibited by the requirements of the assembly authority. And that were to be expected.

The demonstration in court had been disputed until the end. On Wednesday, Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), initially banned the elevator – with reference to infection protection and the massive ignoring of requirements at the first major demonstration by Corona skeptics on August 1st in Berlin. The Berlin administrative court, however, overturned the ban, and on Saturday night the higher administrative court also cleared the assembly authority’s complaint and allowed the rally and a demonstration subject to conditions.

In the afternoon, applicant Michael Ballweg, with curly hair and a white “lateral thinking” shirt, triumphantly stands on the stage. “Hostage is a hostage of democracy,” he railed against the Interior Senator. The SPD man had to give up his office “immediately” and with him Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller. “Both trample on the fundamental rights of all people.” And applause breaks out again.

Geisel himself will appear in front of the press later that evening and give figures. According to estimates by the police, around 38,000 people took part in the protest against the Corona measures.

Marco, Karina and an AfD MP

Right at the beginning, the protest is about to be canceled. In the morning the Corona skeptics want to march through the city center with a demonstration from the corner of Torstrasse and Friedrichstrasse. But the police blocked the way. The reason: The infection protection requirements are not observed across the board. The demonstration train was stuck for two hours. At 1 p.m. the police announce that the elevator should be dismantled.

Markus Heinz from the “lateral thinking legal team” stands on a loudspeaker car and asks the crowd to persevere, just stay seated. The whole world is looking at Berlin today. “Talk to the citizens in uniform,” he shouts. “Refuse this illegal order!” Again and again the crowd chants in the direction of the police: “Join us!”. The mood is heated, but peaceful.

One of the people at the forefront of the crowd is Harald Laatsch, AfD parliamentary group member in the Berlin House of Representatives. The politician is out and about in a shirt and jacket, films the action and jokes with a protester. He keeps turning to the organizers on the loudspeaker car. Once he gives them the name of the head of operations, whom he calls Mr. Geisel’s “vicarious agent”.

If you talk to individual demonstrators, the picture is difficult to grasp. 36-year-old Marco from Stuttgart says he is a crisis winner. Because of the global delivery bottlenecks, his company receives many new orders. Nevertheless, he is here because he is against arms exports. What does this have to do with the demonstration? “The people here are on the streets for international understanding,” he says. And indeed, a little later a group of Poles with huge red and white flags is walking across Friedrichstrasse. If you ask them what they are demonstrating against, they say “the coronavirus, Bill Gates and the world conspiracy”.

Karina from Regensburg seems to be one of the more sensible ones. The 40-year-old works in customer service in a nursing home. She saw relatives unable to visit their parents for months. Overall, she says there is no discussion about the cost-benefit analysis of the measures. She sees herself still a long way from a new normal. Her son now has to repeat the first grade because he hardly had any lessons in the second semester.

Nobody is bothered by Reich citizens and right-wing extremists

The march finally dissolves, the crowd wanders towards the Victory Column, to the stage of Michael Ballweg’s troop Lateral Thinking 711. Dozens of Reich citizens have already gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, in front of the nearby Russian Embassy and in front of the Bundestag. They wave flags and hold banners declaring Germany occupied. Others wear shirts of the identities or a “berserk clan”. The right-wing extremist “Volkslehrer” Nikolai Nehrling is there, as are neo-Nazis from the splinter party “Dierechte” or the III. Way. A protester demands solidarity with the imprisoned Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck.

The co-demonstrators don’t seem to mind. The police also initially let them go. There are several hundred anti-fascist activists who protest against the right-wing extremists in the vicinity of the demo. The police, however, are quickly pushing them away, keeping them away from the Corona skeptics.

But then violence breaks out in front of the Russian embassy, ​​where the citizens of the empire lay down. The mood there threatens to change, the police are shouted “We are the people!” And “Resistance!”. Glass bottles fly out of the crowd, the police occasionally use pepper spray and repeatedly arrest demonstrators. “No violence!” Shout the demonstrators.

Around 5 p.m. it is quiet again, the crowd in front of the Russian embassy should be dispersed. The demonstrators acknowledge the announcements of the police with “We stay here!” And “Sit down!” – shouts. Instead of leaving, they’d rather let the police take them away. The martyr’s pose is what many people like here.

Even in front of the Bundestag, where the vegan chef Attila Hildmann, who has drifted to the right, appears, according to the police, individual participants knock down barriers and break into the restricted area. They too are stopped by the police. Hildmann was later arrested outside the Russian embassy, ​​along with 200 other people. At his evening press conference, Interior Senator Geisel does not want to comment on the exact background of the chef’s arrest.

Some demonstrators have tents with them

As a prominent guest, lateral thinking 711 announced the US lawyer, environmental activist and vaccination opponent Robert Francis Kennedy junior at the rally at the Victory Column. In his speech in front of the demonstrators, the nephew of US President John F. Kennedy opposes the development of the new 5G mobile network, warns of total surveillance and, in this context, attacks Microsoft founder Bill Gates, among others.

Demo applicant Michael Ballweg himself does not go into the tumultuous scenes in front of the Russian embassy on stage. “Right-wing extremism and left-wing extremism have no place in our movement,” he explains. And whispers of “paid aggressors” who would be smuggled into the protest. Nevertheless, a number of chants and banners are not very peaceful. Immediately opposite the stage, the government says: “Lock them away!” Signs show the virologist Drosten, Chancellor Merkel and other politicians in convict clothing, along with the slogan “Guilty”. Other signs demand: “Stop the coup of the Merkel regime.”

And Ballweg even builds a bridge to Reich citizens. The Basic Law has been hollowed out, he too says. Not the Bundestag, but the sovereign – that is, they themselves – would have to take power again. That is why they want to “work on a new constitution” in the next few days, here on the rally site.

Ballweg and his lateral thinking 711 had already announced in advance that they would not just demonstrate this time, but stay – with a protest camp in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The Higher Administrative Court ultimately also permitted a permanent rally registered for this purpose. In fact, some demonstrators have tents with them, and the rally goes on into the evening. And it will again cause discussions. That much is certain.