New protests in different cities of the United States, called mainly by supporters of Donald Trump, challenged this weekend the confinement measures due to the coronavirus to pressure the governors and end the restrictions that are paralyzing the economy. Austin, the capital of Texas, hosted the largest gathering on Saturday morning. They were just a few hundred people with the usual paraphernalia of the Trump universe. They rebelled against measures that are supported by municipalities, states and the federal government. And yet they did so encouraged by the president himself. Beneath the collaboration between administrations and a very broad feeling of national unity in this crisis, conflict and accusations begin to emerge, the environment in which Trump feels most comfortable.

When the majority of the United States is going to serve between three and four weeks of confinement, the main concern of Trump, and of the entire country, is to reopen the economy as soon as possible. Despite the enormous effort to provide direct assistance to citizens and suspend evictions, the United States economy depends on the activity of many people who live from week to week. 40% of the country does not have 400 dollars (370 euros) saved for an unforeseen event. At some point, it will be unsustainable. Since the restrictions began, 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits. Politically, the good performance of the economy was the only general asset that Trump had to seek reelection in November.

On Friday, the same president who comes out every day to explain the response to the crisis, tweeted, all in capital letters: “Free Michigan!”, “Free Minnesota!”, “Free Virginia!” Trump was thus pointing to the current on-line more marginal and conspiratorial of the right in which are his most staunch followers. On Wednesday, a group of protesters had gathered in the capitals of Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina, armed with assault rifles, to defy quarantine orders. On Friday, the scene was repeated in Ohio, Utah, Nevada, Indiana and Maryland.

The numbers affected by the coronavirus continue to grow and it does not seem that they will stop doing so soon. There are already 722,000 confirmed infections and more than 33,000 deaths in the United States from covid-19, according to data from Sunday of the Johns Hopkins University. Trump is revolting against the idea that he has nothing to do but manage the virus as he can, like any other ruler in the world. At a press conference, with hundreds of deaths daily in New York, he boasted that his interventions to talk about the coronavirus had a large audience. Trump does the calculation of what benefits his image, not week by week, but minute by minute.

The new battlefield, which can last for hours or years, is the responsibility of doing massive diagnostic tests. It has already become clear to the public that this is the real key to considering reopening the economy. You have to make millions. First, Trump said it was up to him to reopen the economy. Later, when it was seen that the tests are going on for a long time and that at the moment there is no capacity to do all that is needed, he said that it depends on the States.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has been explaining in interviews for days that it is politically hard to take responsibility for testing millions of people for the coronavirus, because it is a very difficult task logistically. “It is the great challenge. Right now there is no capacity to scale. We have to work together with the federal government and I am confident that we will, ”Cuomo said at a press conference this Sunday. Everyone knows what to do, Cuomo says with that direct and open attitude that has made him popular in this crisis. The controversy is to see who assumes it.

Trump is clear that he will not assume it. In his world, he is the first who said that you have to do tests, and if something goes wrong, the fault lies with the governors, who are the ones who have to do them. Reporting only by Trump sees a country in which the president has made plenty of evidence available to the states and the governors, especially if they are Democrats, complain to hide their ineptitude. The governors “don’t want to use all the testing capacity that we have created,” he said Saturday.

The reality is more complex. On Sunday, the Democratic governors of Virginia and Michigan, and the Republican of Maryland, said there is no capacity to do all the tests that would be needed to reopen the economy soon. The main problem is that, although the laboratories exist, the necessary materials are not available. To buy them, they need federal help.

What is the predicament that Trump has at this point on the bulk of the American population is the next question. Polls say that a large majority of the population has understood the seriousness of the threat and supports, for now, the lockdown measures that have frozen the economy. Support reaches 81%, according to a Quinnipac poll published 10 days ago, 68% among Republicans. The protests this weekend would have been anecdotal in any other setting. In a world where the president of the United States tweets encouraging them, no.

The President’s sources of information

The small groups that are carrying out the protests in the United States seem to have a direct line with President Donald Trump. In Austin, the highlight of the demonstration was when radio commentator Alex Jones, who has been doing it from that city for two decades, passed over a truck. Info Wars. The Jones program has been the loudspeaker of all the craziest and most macabre theories against American institutions. He is banned from all social platforms and condemned for insulting the parents of the children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

Before running for president, Trump moved in this exalted right of videos and podcast to whom nobody paid much attention, who defines himself as alternate right. With his arrival in the White House, ideas and fringe attitudes that had never had traction in the public debate in the United States now appear on the president’s Twitter account. In between is the rest of the country. Management responsibility for over three years has not changed that one iota. The biggest health and economic crisis in a century, either.

