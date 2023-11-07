A protest against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid got out of hand on Friday evening. Thousands of people have taken to the streets, writes El Paisviolent confrontations with the police occur in several places.

The reason is the amnesty that Sánchez must grant to Catalan separatists in exchange for the support from Catalan independence parties that he needs to form a new government. Right-wing conservative Spaniards in particular find this unacceptable.

Battlefield

Madrid turns into a battlefield around 10 p.m. when demonstrators throw firecrackers at police and journalists standing behind the fences barricading Sánchez’s party office. They chant “Sánchez y Puigdemont a prision” – Sánchez and Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont to prison – and carry the Spanish flag. A few carry the flag of dictator Franco with them. The name of the former Spanish dictator resonates among far-right demonstrators: “Viva Franco.”

“We expect nothing from those who support the siege of the houses of the socialist people,” Sánchez responds via X, referring to the protest at the party office. “Social progress and coexistence are worth it. They will be the PSOE [de partij van Sánchez, red.] don’t break.”

For a moment the police seem to lose control when the crowd tries to break through the fences. Containers fly towards the police. An injured woman is taken away by emergency services, who meanwhile have to dodge everything that the demonstrators throw into the air.

After more than half an hour, the riot police used tear gas in an attempt to clear the street. „Hijos de puta”, shouts a group of men who quickly cover their faces. “We are here to defend democracy. Our Spain.”

