Dozens of protesters gathered on the morning of Saturday, September 7, on the Copacabana beachfront in Rio de Janeiro, in a pro-impeachment demonstration against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The demonstration, called by the Novo Party for 9 am, brought together posters against the Supreme Court minister and flags of the party’s candidates. The protesters listened to the national anthem while wearing both Brazilian national team shirts and the orange characteristic of Novo.

A sound car was positioned on Avenida Atlântica, in front of Copacabana beach, serving as a platform for speeches against the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.



