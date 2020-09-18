There is increasing anger among farmers in Punjab against the Modi government’s agriculture bill. On Friday morning, a farmer from Badal village in Punjab tried to commit suicide by consuming poisonous substances at the protest site. Shingara Singh Mann, the state secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, said that farmers are upset with the passage of the agriculture bill in the Lok Sabha. He fears that the bill will cause heavy losses to farmers.According to the information, the 60-year-old farmer told fellow farmers about consuming poisonous substances on Friday morning. The farmers immediately called the ambulance and also informed the police officers stationed near the protest site. Pulsi took him to a hospital in Badal village. Where the condition of the farmer is stated to be critical. In fact, farmers have been sitting on a dharna in Badal village just outside the house of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal against three agricultural bills brought by the Narendra Modi government.

Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support from NDA government

The farmers were demanding the withdrawal of the bill from the central government after starting a protest on 15 September. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Council of Ministers. Simultaneously, the Shiromani Akali Dal withdrew support from the NDA government.