Security forces used tear gas when dozens of protesters started a riot as French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

French police and protesters clashed outside a Kurdish cultural center in central Paris, where hours earlier a gunman had killed three people and wounded four others on Friday.

According to information from CNN, security forces used tear gas when dozens of demonstrators, mostly from the Kurdish diaspora, started a riot while French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was visiting the site.

A 69-year-old man with a history of racist acts is in custody for carrying out the shooting, prosecutor Laure Beccau announced. After being arrested, he was taken to a hospital, according to Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of the 10th arrondissement, the district where the case took place.

Beccau said the arrested man has a police record, the most recent being a saber attack at the end of 2021 on tents where migrants slept in the 12th arrondissement of the French capital. The man had just been provisionally released before committing the crime this Friday, according to the prosecutor.

“The racist motive for the shooting is part of the investigations,” she told reporters, without ruling out other motives. The investigation currently concerns murder and attempted murder, intentional acts of violence and violation of the law on gun ownership.