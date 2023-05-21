In Moldova, activists opposed President Sandu and called for the resignation of the authorities

At the entrance to Chisinau, a group of activists gathered near the stele to protest against the policies of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Reporter reports this RIA News.

The protesters brought with them the state flags of Moldova, the historical banners of the Moldavian Principality, posters with anti-government slogans. They call for the resignation of the country’s leadership, but do not block the road. The police do not interfere in their activities.

The organizer of the event, the leader of the Haiduki movement, a deputy of the city assembly of Cricova, Adrian Domintiuc, explained that the activists left because the authorities did not allow opponents to express their opinion on the central square of Chisinau regarding Moldova’s entry into the European Union.

“We oppose both the one-vector foreign policy imposed on Sandu and the “monopoly” established by the government on the public expression of its opinion,” he said.

Earlier, on May 21, Sandu called people to a rally under the slogan “European Moldova”. In her opinion, the action should show Western colleagues the desire of the country’s citizens to integrate into the European Union. The rally will take place in the Great National Assembly Square. Earlier, the Shor party and the Party of Socialists (PRSM) planned to hold anti-government protests there, but the Commission for Emergency Situations gave the authorities priority in organizing mass events in Chisinau from May 15 to June 2. The opposition moved its rallies to other settlements.

Domintiuc noted that the authorities are putting pressure on people to ensure high attendance of the rally in Chisinau.

On May 19, Sandu announced that Chisinau would fulfill all the conditions of the European Commission for joining the EU by mid-2023. She added that a meeting of the commission on European integration will be held in a week to assess the level of progress in all areas.