Tony Sperandeo had asked the flight crew for explanations, expressing his disappointment perhaps a little too strongly

The protests didn’t help and neither did the fact that he is a well-known face of Italian cinema, indeed the actor from Palermo Tony Sperandeo69 years old, who had to return to Palermo last December 26, at 19.15, with the w65579 flight of the Hungarian low cost airline Wizzair, after boarding he was forced to return inside the premises of Malpensa airport, escorted by the police, by order of the captain, with the accusation of having “threatened” the crew.

According to the story of the actor, we read on www.ilgazzettino.it, all the passengers had been stranded for two hours, first at the gate and then in the bus that was supposed to take them on board because two crew members would have been missing. according to what was reported by the staff present and for safety reasons, it was not possible to proceed with the boarding. Sperandeo and the other passengers had not liked the reserved treatment “left waiting at the airport and then herded into the bus” and had protested. Tony Sperandeo, after having reached the plane and taken his seat on 20D, he had asked the flight personnel for explanations, expressing his disappointment perhaps a little too strongly. The assistants brought in the captain who warned the staff on the ground that the passenger could not stay on board.

For this the plaintiff was forced to leave the aircraft escorted by the police. “It is unacceptable that a citizen cannot protest for a disservice and this treatment is reserved for him – says Tony Sperandeo – from me no threat but simply asked for an explanation and I expected at least an apology for the long wait”. The plaintiff has already turned to the Palmigiano e Associati law firm, which has been operating in the transport law sector for years, to take action against the company. «Hopeful was exercising a legitimate right to protest against the crew, who had arrived at the airport late, blocking an entire flight and dozens of passengers – said the lawyer Alessandro Palmigiano – We have already warned the company and will take appropriate action to an unacceptable story and for the serious damage to Sperandeo’s image. What happened to ENAC was also reported».

