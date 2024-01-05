Protein | Virva Patomo compared the ingredient lists of two vegetable yogurts and was surprised: “This is how the consumer is fooled again”

According to Helena Herlitz, social and communications manager of Danone, which imports Alpro, the goal has been to make it easier for consumers to find plant-based, high-protein products.

In mid-December Virva Patomo does business at Hanko's K-Supermarket. He stopped by the products of Alpro, which produces vegetable-based yogurts and drinks. The purpose was to buy Greek-style Alpro Greek Style soy yogurt, an unflavored and unsweetened product.

On the shelf, Patomo noticed that a new soy yogurt had appeared for sale: Natural High Protein No Sugars – an unflavored soy product. The black and white jar promised a protein-rich product.

“I bought both products out of interest. At the checkout, I noticed that the product advertising protein was more expensive,” says Patomo.

Natural High Protein No sugars cost 2.89 euros and Alpro Greek Style 2.55 euros.

“I thought I'd take a closer look at home to see what the difference is,” says Patomo.

“However, I did not find any difference.”

Patomon the nutritional content and ingredients of the products you buy can be found both on Alpro's own website and in K-market's online store.

The nutritional content and ingredients of the products are exactly the same. The only difference is that Greek-style yogurt may contain traces of nuts.

And of course the price. A product marketing a high protein content is about 13 percent more expensive than Greek-style yogurt.

“This is how the consumer is fooled, when they try to use marketing methods to make the same product more expensive,” states Patomo.

Thing took Patomo to such an extent that he decided to put a message about it in Hanko's K-Supermarket.

Patomo from K-Supermarket was directed to ask the product's manufacturer about the matter.

“They know how to tell about possible differences in the product's manufacturing and composition and what affects the product's price,” the message read.

HS asked the social and communications manager of Danone, which imports Alpro From Helena Herlitzwhy two identical Alpro products are sold with different labels and prices in Finnish stores.

Herlitz says by email that the goal has been to make it easier for consumers to find plant-based, high-protein products.

“Our customers are our highest priority, and we strive to be as clear as possible in our communication. However, this has not been the case with these two products,” writes Herlitz.

“To ensure clarity”, Danone announced after HS's contact that it was withdrawing the Alpro Natural High Protein No Sugars product, which markets a high protein content, from the stores.

Dam himself considers the case a blatant underestimation of the consumer.

“Here, they clearly tried to ride with protein”, he thinks.

“Nowadays there are many active people who want to buy products with a lot of protein.”