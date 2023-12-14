Of Silvia Turin

A requirement calculated at 50 grams of protein per day does not mean eating 50 grams of meat. The excess can turn into a fat reserve and the deficiency can cause muscle problems

How many proteins do we need during the various stages of life? Maybe not everyone knows that protein needs vary depending on body size, level of physical activity practiced and other factors, including that ofand registry. And since we have to eat proteins every day (also because the old ones get damaged or worn out) it is important to understand what the average daily basal protein requirement is, i.e. how much should you eat? an individual of medium build (compared to years of age) net of physical activity. Proteins are essential for every function of the body, whether it's building muscle, bone and collagen, digesting food or fighting infections: they are an essential nutrient. The foods that contain the most are: meat, fish, eggs, legumes, milk and derivatives. Although there is an excess consumption of proteins in some populations, this does not mean that this surplus concerns all ages teenagers and the elderly (even from countries in the Western world) in some cases show important shortcomings. Excesses, on the other hand, are usually linked to adulthood and childhood. Over the years there have been some errors in the interpretation of protein requirements, above all towards excess – he observes Elena Dogliotti, nutritional biologist and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation —. Thinking that children need a lot of protein in early childhood was inspired by the fact that children are growing individuals. Today we know, however, that an excess of protein in childhood could even increase the risk of developing obesity and other chronic pathologies in later ages, while the third age the stage of life in which a increase (albeit moderate) of protein intake becomes a nutritional objective for prevention. In general, eating too much protein when young and too little when older is a common mistake.

How to calculate your average protein requirement so as not to make mistakes in one direction or another? Nutrition is not mathematical, it is not certain that the energy and nutrient requirements calculated for an individual, and translated into diets with specific quantities of food, correspond to what our body will actually be able to use. That said, today the guidelines recommend for infants and children and a protein intake (per kg of body weight) slightly higher than that of an adult, but by very little: we are talking about 0.9 grams per kilo of body weight for adult humans and of 1.3 g – 1 g/kg of weight for infants and children per day, says Dogliotti. And he adds: If we considered breast milk (on which formula milk is based), which is the exclusive food of a newborn for 5 or 6 months, we would see that it has a rather low protein component, especially when compared to other animal species. The same goes for pregnant women: compared to the requirement before pregnancy, the differences are a little more significant only in the last trimester (+26 g of protein per day)





. Watch out for: the calculation of the grams of protein needed per kilo of body weight in the case of a 70 kilo man gives us 63 grams per day. It doesn't mean a man has to eat 63 grams of meat, because meat contains other nutrients. Furthermore, proteins are not all the same because they can be plants or animals and we must eat each type of protein to a different extent. For example, 100 grams of adult beef fillet contains approximately 20.5 grams of proteinin cod 17 grams, in chicken breast 23.3, in dried beans 23.6. How to adjust? The important thing to know is that needs do not change so drastically depending on age – explains the expert -. Proteins are important but so are carbohydrates and fats even more important are the sources from which we choose to obtain these nutrients. While it is true that exceeding the recommended protein quantities may not be a problem (and in some cases become necessary, such as for competitive athletes), in others exceeding these nutrients can result in caloric excess which contributes to overweight.

In the tables (above and below, ed) contained in the Guidelines for healthy eating compiled by CREATE (Food and Nutrition Research Center) in 2018 there are examples which can help you understand the frequencies of protein consumption for days and weeks with standard portions in grams and the reference units of measurement with several practical examples. In the table referred to children and adolescents (above, ed) the quantities (in grams) and frequencies of consumption (per day or week) are divided into 6 age groups (from 1 to 17 years): for example, between 15 and 17 years the portion of meat is 100 grams and consumed 3 times a week (here there is no distinction between red and white meat but it can be deduced from that in the adult table). In the table referring to adults (below, ed) the frequencies of consumption of the various proteins are suggested for three levels of caloric intake: low, medium, high and there are indications with grams and foods: for example, fish for a low caloric intake should be consumed 2 times a week in portions of 150 g each (corresponding to 1 medium fillet, 20 shrimp, 25 mussels, 1 small fish).

Regarding the self-regulation of protein needs,

the greatest deficiencies are found in the elderly population. US research has calculated that among those aged 71 and over, approximately 50% of women and 30% of men do not meet the minimum intake level set by federal recommendations for proteins.

The causes are many: the elderly eat smaller meals, they may have difficulty chewing, or cooking, or affording protein-rich foods from an economic point of view. The third phase of age is the one that requires more protein and it happens mainly because the elderly absorb less from food and we tend to lose more and more muscle mass – clarifies the specialist -. For this reason the guidelines do not limit themselves to giving a daily intake recommendation but a real nutritional objective for prevention (1.1 g per kg of body weight). Also the efficiency of use of these macronutrients is decreasing and for this reason adequate physical activity should be encouraged even after the age of 75.

Counteracting the loss of muscle tissue that occurs in old age (called sarcopenia) can be done with physical activity and increased protein consumption: foods like yogurt and eggs are good options to increase your income, because they are rich in proteins and simple to prepare and enjoy: Even just adding a yogurt as a snack can help: it doesn't contain a lot of proteins but they are of good quality and, in addition, there are calcium and other interesting micronutrients. Even the egg, if there are no contraindications, is fine. We can consume a little more than what was once recommended. Egg whites can be put into a preparation to enrich dishes and make them more nutritious and volumetrically not a heavy addition to an elderly person's meal, then obviously there are supplements that can be taken in specific cases. Customization by a professional is always recommended, specifies Dogliotti. Finally, the recommendation in favor of variety in foods: it would be good to obtain the protein component several times from legumes and fish, alternating the other sources such as eggs, dairy products, meat and so on, respecting the consumption frequencies suggested in the tables seen above.

