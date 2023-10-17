According to the doctor, an effective diet is one that is based not on restrictions, but on replacement. The less radical and more natural the diet, the better.

Here are some diets that are already outdated today:

Protein. It is based on high protein consumption. At the same time, the norm of 1–2 g per kilogram of weight cannot be exceeded, Nikulina clarified. Otherwise, this can lead to problems with the gastrointestinal tract, bad breath, weakness and irritability.

Atkins diet. It involves limiting carbohydrates and correcting metabolism. The emphasis is on ensuring that the main source of energy for the body is its own fat resources. According to the doctor, the diet creates extreme stress on the kidneys, increases the risk of stone formation, and reduces memory and cognitive abilities in general.

"Sleeping Beauty". She suggests that a person should go to bed when he is hungry. Often, in order to fall asleep, fans of this diet even drink sedatives. Few people benefit from sleeping on an empty stomach. The result of this diet, the expert says, is stress on the nervous system, sleep problems and decreased activity.

Cabbage diet. This carbohydrate mono-diet is harsh for the body, which forces the body to work for wear and tear. As a result, muscles suffer, loss of strength is felt, and apathy begins.

Lemonade diet. According to the doctor, this is rather a shock procedure for the body. Even after drinking lemonade for just one or two days, you can cause serious damage to your digestion.

The therapist reminded that the diet should improve metabolism and mood, and not disable the body. She also explained that there are no miracle diets or pills – it is better not to conduct such experiments with your health.

By the way, before losing weight it would be better to check your health. Sometimes the process is stopped by the body itself due to problems with the thyroid gland, disruption of the intestinal microflora or stress. So it would be useful to take some tests.