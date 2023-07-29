Of Elena Meli

A diet rich in protein in the post-diet maintenance period appears to reduce fat absorption due to effects on lactobacilli in the intestinal microbiota

Maintaining the desired weight achieved after being on a strict diet is not easy, because as soon as the restrictions are removed, fat accumulates again; if however the maintenance diet is rich in protein less fat is absorbed in the intestine and less kilos are put back on because changes the structure of the bacterial flora

and decreases the amount of some Lactobacilli, bacteria that are part of the microbiota that populates the intestine.

“Slimming” proteins Recent research on mice published in has demonstrated this Nature Metabolismaccording to which it is important to choose carefully the maintenance diet why the period after a slimming regimen is critical for weight regain: the trend to accumulate fat again it is very marked and is associated with an excess of Lactobacilli, which however are kept under control if a diet rich in proteins is chosen. The proteins reduce the proliferation of Lactobacilli and their metabolites, which appear to influence theyo-yo effect

: ensuring a good amount of it is therefore essential and a balanced diet requires that every day 12-15 percent of calories derives from protein. The Reference Intake Levels of Nutrients and Energy for the Italian population (the so-called LARN) indicate for a healthy adult, male or female, a daily protein requirement of between 0.7 and 1 gram per kilo of body weight: in practice, for example, for a 150-pound man, that’s about 50-65 grams of protein. The protein requirement changes according to age and gender: over the years, for example, we tend to lose muscle mass and so on in the elderly it rises a littleeven pregnant and breastfeeding women have increased needs because they are literally “building” tissues. See also What happens to the heart of teenagers when they are too sedentar

Grams of protein are not grams of meat Be careful though: 50 grams of protein does not equal 50 grams of meatbecause there are many other substances in food that proteins are not e thus 100 grams of chicken or turkey breast, for example, contain about 30 gramsin a similar quantity of cooked beans there are about 8. Diets that increase protein intake, in addition to working to maintain the weight achieved, are also actually useful for weight lossfirst of all because in order to “digest” proteins the organism must spend more energy than that necessary to metabolize and absorb carbohydrates or fats: the energy expenditure to assimilate them is 25 per cent, i.e. one calorie out of four of those introduced by eating proteins will be used to “break them up” and absorb them (for carbohydrates it is 5 per percent, for fats 2 percent). Therefore, increasing the consumption of proteins automatically increases the basal metabolic rate. See also Covid in Italy, 18,391 new cases and 59 deaths: the bulletin

No to high protein diets Be careful though, a clearly hyperproteic diet should be followed for no more than four to six weeks: in addition, it inevitably leads to the appearance of a craving for carbohydrates, i.e. a immoderate and irrepressible desire to eat bread, pizza and the like and, consequently, more and more uncontrolled «sgarri». Maintenance, therefore, can only be a diet a little richer in protein than usual but not a real high-protein diet.