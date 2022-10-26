And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that those who eat one protein plate each day are “more likely to gain weight within a week” compared to people who do not eat it.

Researchers at Arizona State University believe that although protein bars are often nutritious and healthy, they are not satiating enough to prevent a person from eating more later.

Protein bars have become very popular in the United States, with sales this year reaching $6.5 billion, double the amount achieved in 2014.

Most protein bars contain about 200 calories, about the same as two apples or three medium-sized eggs.

In this study, the researchers followed a number of young people in their twenties, where they were asked to eat their usual diet, with some of them given a single protein plate for two weeks.

The study found that people who ate the protein plates increased their daily calorie intake by 220 calories, while their fat mass increased by half a kilogram during the first week.

Dr. Carol Johnston, a health expert at Arizona State University, said: “Sales of protein bars are showing rapid growth year after year. These bars may be an effective source of certain nutrients, but they may increase total daily energy intake and the risk of gaining fat mass and body mass over time.” .