According to the British “Sky News” network, the researchers said that hormone replacement therapy, or known as “HRT”, is associated with better memory, cognitive function and larger brain size later in life in women who carry a gene that is considered the strongest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The APOE4 gene is the strongest risk factor for the disease, although its inheritance does not mean that a person will definitely develop the condition.

Professor Anne-Marie Minihan, from the University of East Anglia Medical School, said: “We know that 25 per cent of women in the UK carry the APOE4 gene and that nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women.

She added, “It is believed that the reason behind the high prevalence rates of the disease among females is related to the effects of menopause, and the influence of the genetic risk factor APOE4, which is greater in women.”

“We wanted to see if HRT could prevent cognitive decline in high-risk APOE4 carriers.”

The results of the experts showed that carriers of the APOE4 gene who used HRT had better cognition and higher brain volumes than those who did not use it.