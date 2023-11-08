AOn November 9, 1938, the National Socialists called for the destruction of Jewish shops and synagogues. With Kristallnacht, the persecution of Jews reached a new dimension. All over Germany, synagogues burned, shops were looted and destroyed, Jews were mistreated, arbitrarily arrested and murdered. Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th, anti-Semites have increasingly appeared openly on the streets again.

“In the Jewish communities in Germany, people are fearful and desperate. Parents think about whether they should send their children to Jewish schools every day,” says Gady Gronich. As Secretary General of the European Rabbinical Conference, he has been taking part in the Munich Security Conference for several years to raise awareness of the situation of Jews. With Remembrance Day on Thursday, the security situation will be even more tense. But how well are the Jewish institutions in Germany protected on this day?

“You can never provide sufficient protection for Jewish communities,” says Gronich, “but the police are well aware of the tense situation. Since October 7th, there has been a lot more police presence in front of Jewish communities and synagogues.” This is also confirmed by a survey by the German Press Agency among the state interior ministries. Some pointed out that protective measures at Jewish institutions had already been increased following the terrorist attack on Israel by the radical Islamic group Hamas on October 7th. However, the local police departments are aware of the special significance of November 9th and are in close contact with the Jewish communities and institutions. However, the ministries remained tight-lipped about the details of the protection concepts.

Support the riot police and the State Criminal Police Office

In Hesse, the State Criminal Police Office reported that around 400 Jewish institutions or facilities used by Jews, such as museums, kindergartens, old people’s homes and cemeteries, were already being protected, both openly and covertly. There are currently no indications of specific threats. Around November 9th, however, “the educational measures were intensified and additional forces were mobilized at all police headquarters with the support of the riot police due to the current situation.”







In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, the police presence in front of Jewish institutions was increased again following Hamas’ mobilization measures. In Hanover it was said that Lower Saxony’s regional police authorities were sensitized in order to “examine even further measures and implement them with the highest priority” depending on local conditions. A spokesman for the Bremen police made a similar statement.



The photo shows the destroyed windows of the Kiel synagogue after the pogrom night from the photo collection of the Kiel City Archives

:



Image: dpa



In Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony-Anhalt, reference was made to the support of other security authorities, such as the riot police, the State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office. In Saxony, the Interior Ministry announced: “The 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht is a particularly sensitive day given the current situation. We take this importance into account through constant situation analysis, increased police attention and special protective measures.” In Thuringia, a spokesman for the state police directorate said that November 9th was a sensitive day even before the Hamas attack. Additional stands are planned for one or two events. The Potsdam police are planning “measures appropriate to the situation” to protect Jewish institutions. We are also in contact with Jewish communities and institutions there, but for tactical reasons we do not provide any information or security concepts.

“The path from verbal to physical attacks is not far”

However, Gronich is certain that security precautions need to be increased even further, because “the path from verbal to physical attacks is not far.” Terrorism expert Peter Neumann also recently warned of the increased likelihood of Islamist attacks in Germany. In the past ten years, “the myth of the terrorist lone perpetrator has been so normalized that many may consider striking out on their own,” Neumann said on Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday. He could imagine that this would become the “modus operandi” against the Jewish institution.

He called for hatred of Jews or hostility to Israel to be prioritized when considering security. All security authorities would then have to concentrate intensively on this phenomenon. If you don’t want to be overwhelmed in a few years, then you have to concentrate now on watching it very closely – both on the street and on the Internet.