Protection | They want to establish a nature reserve in Viikki’s Hallainvuori

The Helsinki City Council proposes to the Center for Business, Transport and Environment of Uusimaa (ely-center) the establishment of a nature reserve on Hallainvuori in Viikki.

On Monday, the Helsinki City Council decided to propose the establishment of a nature reserve in Hallainvuori to the Uusimaa Business, Transport and Environment Center (ely-keskus).

The purpose of the protection of the popular outdoor recreation area is to preserve the scenically handsome rocky spine with its cliffs and forests, and to protect endangered habitat types and species in the area.

Hallainvuoren protecting also ensures the preservation of the important green connection from Vanhankaupunginlahti to Kivikko and further through Vantaa to the northern forest areas of Uusimaa.

The area meets the general requirements for the establishment of a nature reserve required by the Nature Conservation Act.