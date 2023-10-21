Protection | The map shows: Such protection is proposed for Helsinki’s Töölönlahti

Various reforms are aimed at preserving the appearance of Töölönlahti.

21.10. 20:37

Helsinki Right now, there are three different reforms underway in Töölönlahti, which are progressing at different paces.

Their effects on the general appearance of Töölönlahti are both impressive and, on the other hand, preserving the current cityscape.

HS reported on Thursday about the change in the partial master plan, whose main goals are to protect the old villas of Linnunlaulu. The goal is to make the new proposal visible at the beginning of 2024. The preliminary proposal for a protected area would be like this:

In addition to the protection of the villas, the idea is to develop the recreational use of the central park area by improving the walking trail around Töölönlahti.

The preliminary delimitation of the partial master plan does not extend to Töölönlahti’s Länsiranta Hesperianpuisto or Hakasalmenpuisto, whose park plans are currently being made. It also does not cover the entire water area for which a conservation proposal has been made in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act.

See also Government of SP exempts ICMS from donations sent to the north coast Töölönlahti is known not only for its water area and villas, but also for its massive deciduous trees.

Station planning head of the southern unit Janne Prokkola emphasizes that the scope may still change as the work progresses.

But why are there three different civil service trainings around the same water area?

“All three of these are different processes that are governed by different legislation,” says Prokkola.

According to Prokkola, zoning cannot take care of preparation according to the Nature Conservation Act or interfere with park plans.

Last in February the urban environment board gave the green lighta to the joint initiative of Töölön residents and environmental organizations to protect the Töölönlahti water area and beaches under the Nature Conservation Act.

Environmental inspector Raimo Pakarinen possible protection is not currently being actively prepared. Instead, the city is aiming for 2025, when Helsinki’s new nature conservation program should be ready. The plan is to make the program for the needs of ten years.

Hesperianpuisto and Hakasalmenpuisto park plans the goal is to rehabilitate these rather worn-out park areas. The parks favored by the residents have been waiting for renovation for years, but there has been no money for the work and the planning has not been easy.

Residents’ meetings have criticized, for example, plans to move the beach route a little further from the beach. The intention to support sinking embankments with stones has also raised objections.

The city has emphasized that the beach is kept as natural as possible. Shorelines are supported only to the extent necessary to stop erosion.

The park plan will be decided by the city environment board at the beginning of next year. Before this, the plan will be open to the public for viewing and commenting.