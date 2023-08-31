Good news on the elephant front. The population of the iconic animal has grown slightly in southern Africa. A total of nearly 228,000 animals have been counted in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In Livingstone, Zambia, the results of the largest elephant census ever were presented on Thursday. Christiaan Van der Hoeven, elephant specialist at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is a satisfied man.

#Protection #elephant #works #number #remains #stable