Proper-wing extremists have set the tone at greater than 90 rallies in opposition to corona measures. The Federal Workplace for the Safety of the Structure decided. There’s additionally a regional focus.

S.Because the finish of April, in keeping with the Federal Workplace for the Safety of the Structure, greater than 90 rallies in opposition to corona measures have taken place nationwide, with right-wing extremists setting the tone. This emerges from a response from the federal authorities to a small request from the left-wing parliamentary group that’s accessible to the German press company.

In line with the Workplace for the Safety of the Structure, Saxony-Anhalt was one of many regional focuses of the rallies, which have been usually solely attended by a number of dozen members. Within the japanese federal state, greater than a 3rd of all occasions held or dominated by right-wing extremists between April 25 and August 10 happened.

Among the many tens of hundreds of demonstrators who protested in opposition to the Corona restrictions in Berlin on the final weekend in August, there have been additionally bigger teams of so-called Reich residents with corresponding T-shirts, banners, chants and leaflets. A couple of smaller teams of right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis have been additionally clearly recognizable.

“Harmful improvement that continues to be underestimated”

Among the many members from the ranks of the AfD have been additionally elected officers who belong to the “wing”, which has now formally dissolved. The present across the Thuringian AfD nation chief Björn Höcke is noticed by the Workplace for the Safety of the Structure as a right-wing extremist endeavor with intelligence means.

“If fascists have been already tolerated on the earlier maverick and corona protests, the Reich Residents’ Motion and crude conspiracy ideologues particularly succeeded in shaping elements of the elevator with their flags, symbols and slogans on August 29,” commented the home coverage spokeswoman the left faction, Ulla Jelpke.

That is “a harmful improvement that the Federal Authorities continues to underestimate”.