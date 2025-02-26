Almost a year and about thirty meetings later, the Congress of Deputies has given the new State Pact against Gender Violence this Wednesday. A report that will replace that of 2017 and in which double measures are collected –462– They will guide the fight against sexist violence in Spain during the next five years.

Vicaria, economic and digital violence are the three main sections on which the document that has agreed all parties, except Vox, is erected, and which will be accompanied by a Economic endowment of 1.5 billion euros (50% more).

The new text is born, thus, to adapt to a context in which other violence against women, more or less invisible, are already identified, and not only that exercised within the couple or ex -partner. After an especially dramatic year whipped by vicaria violence, the report includes a battery of measures dedicated to reinforcing the protection of minors; But it also addresses the threats detected in recent years, such as all those violence committed in the digital field – whether porn or manipulation of images – or economic violence that brings the freedom of many women and hinders their departure from abuse.

Vicaria violence

There are almost half a hundred specific measures to the assistance and protection of minors, with special incidence in vicar violence, which is the one that is exercised against the minor children, normally, to do the greatest possible damage to the mother. In that sense, it is urged to guarantee the formation of judges and all those professionals who have a common contact with children, and the need for Strengthen coordination between institutions in situations of special vulnerabilitysuch as separations, custodians or visits regimes. In that line, it is insisted on reforming the 2005 gender violence law to directly recognize to the minor children of battered women.

Economic violence

Another novelties of the new covenant is the recognition of economic violence Cas one more form of gender violence and with a dozen measures to prevent it and stop it. The document asks to incorporate it specifically into the legal system and reform the Criminal Code to pursue “all those behaviors that are intended to limit the autonomy and independence of women.” It affects that point that this type of violence does not only imply the default of pensions, but also other criminal types, such as the uprising of goods, are, undue appropriations or unfair administration.

It is established, thus, to carry out “the necessary measures” to promote a “periodic update of food pensions, promote social security measures that take into account that economic violence derives many times in temporary disability situations, or analyze the figure of “labor sabotage”, which occurs when the aggressor prevents the victim from obtaining or maintaining a job.

Digital violence

Digital violence is also collected in a specific section, attending to the rapid advance of this typology of violence against women in recent years. Measures such as “advancing” towards the critical use of the Internet and social networks to avoid violent behaviors and detect them or specific training for the computer expertise within the forces and bodies of the State, are some of them.

In that line, a specific sub -section is created to the prevention of the access of minors to pornography, with measures to ensure that effective age verification systems are applied. There is also a sanction for the use of material in the form of Deep Fakesthat is, the manipulation of images, videos or audios of another person through artificial intelligence. In addition, reform of the Criminal Code is requested to include the prohibition of access or communication (a removal order), also on social networks, forums, Communication platforms or, ultimately, any other place in virtual space.





Trafficking Law

The document also requires approving a law against trafficking and the exploitation of human beings, with mechanisms for prevention, persecution of these crimes and the repair of victims. This rule is, in fact, a government commitment that, however, It has been parked in a drawer of the Ministry of Equality for almost a year.

Another of the measures contemplated is aimed at discourage the demand for prostitution Through awareness campaigns and awareness workshops that are especially aimed at adolescents and young people and who, in no case, “suppose the criminalization of women. Likewise, it is urged to implement “the necessary legislative changes” to combat the advertising of prostitution “in all its forms” and promote measures to fight against pimonnetism“punishing the figure of the pimp and providing comprehensive care resources adequate to women victims.”