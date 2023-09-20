The expression “hate speech” does not exist in any Brazilian law, as can be seen by searching for the term in the Chamber of Deputies database. This has not prevented the term from being increasingly used in political and even legal discussions, including being claimed as a legal limit to free expression.

For example, on July 20th, the judge of the 12th Criminal Court of Maceió (AL) defended exactly this position when he ordered preventive detention of a local journalist, active on YouTube. According to the definition formulated by him, hate speech is speech that “expresses an idea of ​​hatred, contempt or intolerance against certain groups”, motivated by “prejudices linked to ethnicity, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, nationality, natural origin, direct attacks, among other motivations” (emphasis added).

How it started: justification for protecting minorities

As the judge’s definition suggests, the concept of “hate speech” was originally designed, in the mid-20th century, to protect underprivileged groups. The basic idea was that it was not enough for the State to repress effective violence against these groups (which, at the time, was a greater scourge than it is today): it was convenient to act even earlier and repress even mere speech, because, as it was argued, words had the potential to lead to actual violence.

To achieve this objective, the activists of this thesis intended to extend, by analogy, the old right to image that was held by individuals (and which prohibited, for example, falsely accusing someone of a disgraceful crime) and start to also punish the damage, more abstract, in the image of groups.

But which groups are these?

Brazilian hate speech

In the case discussed by the 12th Criminal Court of Maceió from which the transcribed excerpt was taken, and involving conduct that the judge in the case described as “hate speech”, the defendant journalist was not accused of attacking the victim due to any of the personal characteristics already listed here. In the court decision, it is never said what the victim’s skin color is, nor their religion or place of origin. Only the fact of being a judge is mentioned (which, in fact, was related to the facts, since the journalist had published videos broadcasting criticisms and accusations about the judge’s judicial performance).

In other points of the decision, the judge highlights that other crimes against honor attributed to the journalist had been committed, “in the vast majority of cases, against public authorities — Delegates, Judges, Judges, Prosecutors, Mayors, Deputies, Senators, Military Police and etc.”. The judge comments, in relation to the defendant, that “[a] The impression is that the Judiciary is incapable of stopping its desire to tarnish the image of authorities and public departments.”

Thus, when the judge described the journalist’s conduct as “true hate speech, which in no way presents itself as freedom of expression”, he was either describing a strictly individual aggression (which would be inappropriate, even in light of the definition formulated by him), or the group against which he accused “hate speech” was the public authorities.

Similar flexible uses of the term “hate speech” within the legal community have also recently been exemplified by a official note from the OAB, which used the term to designate oral arguments made by lawyers as they considered them disrespectful to STF ministers; and by a judge, former president of the Association of Judges for Democracy, who, on social media, labeled hate speech (also against the STF) a manifestation by former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol this Monday (18), when he said that “justice does not win in the Supreme Court”.

Protection for the powerful has a legal basis

Any conception of “hate speech against public authorities” would not be a conception entirely separate from Brazilian legislation. Our Penal Code was enacted in 1940, long before the current wave of “hate speech”, but a little known fact is that public authorities actually receive special treatment under the law, as if they were a group deserving of greater protection.

Three crimes against honor are foreseen: slander (falsely attributing the commission of a crime), defamation (attributing an offensive fact to the reputation, even if true) and insult (essentially, insulting, even in private). Common sense would say that all of them are less serious if done, for example, against the President of the Republic. Proof of this was the general indignation when then-president Bolsonaro opened a criminal investigation against citizens who had provided a billboard with the simple words “Goat for nothing, it’s not worth a gnawed pequi. Palmas wants impeachment now.”

Little do critics know that not only does the law not agree with them, it also thinks the opposite: crimes of this type are considered more serious (art. 141) when made against the President of the Republic. They are also considered more serious if made against any other public official, due to their functions.

This was applied in practice when deputy Maria do Rosário criminally prosecuted comedian Danilo Gentili, for the crime of insult, and obtained in the first instance a sentence of six months in detention. The decision stated that the sentence was being increased due to her status as a deputy.

The trend is towards expansion

In reaction, Danilo Gentili suggested a legislative change so that, just as congresswoman Maria do Rosário and her colleagues enjoyed parliamentary immunity, all citizens began to enjoy “citizen immunity” to criticize politicians.

But politicians don’t care about that: since then, the rule that benefited Maria do Rosário has only been amended (by Law No. 14,197/2021, the same one that created “crimes against the democratic rule of law”) to further expand the privilege, by guaranteeing the presidents of the STF, the Chamber and the Senate the same benefit previously given to the president.

We went even further when the Politicophobia Bill was approved in the Chamber, which uses the same language originally constructed to criminalize discrimination against underprivileged groups, but this time, to criminalize discrimination against politicians in a broad sense ( including, for example, STF ministers). The project originally included a provision (later removed) that created a specific crime of ‘politicalophobic’ insult, which would have wording similar to that of racial insult.

A country of contradictions

A popular maxim on the internet says that “Brazil is the country that wants to discuss neutral pronouns before having basic sanitation”. The idea is that it is a society still with pre-modern characteristics that, despite this, is absorbed in agendas unduly imported from more advanced nations.

The idea has greater logical validity for another area: Brazil is the country that wants to make an exception to equality before the law in the name of protecting the underprivileged, forgetting that we never managed to implement, here, the liberal idea of ​​equality. before the law, at a time when it (and not its opposite) was fashionable in European salons.

Instead, here, the pre-enlightenment and noble conception that some are more equal than others, and that these are precisely the strongest, who occupy the State and, therefore, hold the state monopoly on strength.

And yet the importation of foreign ideas continues, then as now. And this is how we find ourselves in this schizophrenic situation in which freedom of expression needs to be relativized in the exceptional circumstance in which speech reaches the strongest and, at the same time, in the exceptional circumstance in which it reaches the weakest. It’s a case of wondering who is left.

Ideas adapt to pre-existing institutions

However, it is not true that Brazil transplanted a foreign conception without adaptations; the thing is more complex.

Scholars of institutional economics (in a rare agreement with Marxists) point out that abstract ideas (superstructure) adapt to the country according to the basic structure of a society. Thus, if we have always been an unequal society where there is a noble class that can do anything, even ideas apparently intended to help the underprivileged (such as “hate speech”), in their application, also end up becoming defense tools for the powerful. .

This was the case with the idea of ​​“collective moral damage”, which, in Brazil, became a weapon for public servant unions. This was the case with the idea of ​​crimes against the honor of legal entities, which became a weapon used by bodies at the top of the Brazilian State to criminalize criticism against themselves, in a time of political instability where they became targets of popular discontent. And so it was with the concept of “hate speech”, which, even then, is also beginning to be used against speech that targets State authorities, as we can see.

And so it will be with any measure that sacrifices freedom of expression and gives more power to the already powerful, supposedly, to empower those who do not have power.

Hugo Freitas Reis He holds a master’s degree in Law from the Federal University of Minas Gerais