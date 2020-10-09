Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital (Paris), member of the Scientific Council, Friday October 9, 2020 on franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Yazdan Yazdanpanah, chef of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital (Paris), member of the Scientific Council, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo” Friday October 9, 2020. Protection of elders, ventilation of premises, closure of bars … He answers to questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Covid-19: “At home, when you are in contact with elders, you have to be very careful”

The infectious disease specialist was first questioned about the sources of contamination, which are numerous in the family circle, and about the fragility of the elderly. “We think that the one we know is not giving us anything. It’s wrong. So I think that at home, especially, if you are in contact with vulnerable people, elders, you have to be very careful.”

Covid-19: “The ventilation of confined spaces is extremely important”

The member of the Scientific Council then insisted on the ventilation of closed spaces. “This is extremely important“, he assures. While in Germany ventilation is considered a barrier gesture, just like the mask,”there is less scientific evidence“, said Yazdan Yazdanpanah, but”it’s something to go towards“. This measure is already in place at the hospital.

Nurses, orderlies, interns eat at noon and there, systematically, they open. Now it’s cold, so they say you have to open every ten minutes, a quarter of an hour. Yazdan Yazdanpanah franceinfo

Covid-19: bars riskier than subways, because “in the metro we don’t talk”

Finally, Yazdan Yazdanpanah indicated why the bar closures are necessary according to him and why public transport continues to operate, sometimes with a lot of people as in Paris. “In the metro, we don’t talk. In the metro, we have a mask“, explained the head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital in Paris.

I am not saying that there is no transmission in the metro, but at the level of bars and restaurants, we will drink, we will eat. So we take off the mask. And then we are face to face, we talk, etc. So the point is that there is a bit more risk of transmission Yazdan Yazdanpanah franceinfo

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Friday, October 9, 2020: