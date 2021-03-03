Immediately, clerics attacked a proposed law in Egypt submitted by the government to Parliament that includes imprisonment or a fine for one who marries another without informing his wife officially. One of them, a professor of jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University, directed sixteen contestants in the proposal, as if he had “drifted from his tail.”

First: “There is no penalty for a right, and polygamy is an inherent right for men.” The case is that the proposal does not affect this right, nor does it restrict polygamy with the consent of the wife, but imposes a penalty on someone who marries another and does not inform his wife, and this knowledge is one of her simplest rights.

Second: “The proposal contradicts the Sharia,” but the professor did not clarify the point of contravention, because the provisions of Sharia regarding relationships between individuals are divided into two parts, rulings learned from the text without research, such as the prohibition of mothers, daughters and sisters based on a Qur’anic verse, and rulings learned from the Qur’an text or The Prophet according to what the jurist understood, and there is no limit to the differences of the jurists in their jurisprudence, which is called in its entirety “Sharia.”

Third: “The law will be ruled unconstitutional, because the constitution states that Sharia is the source of legislation.” This is an inaccurate saying, because no law is ruled unconstitutional based on its violation of the provisions of Sharia unless it clashes with it and violates it, such as when Sharia says “right”, The law says, “It is just north,” and the Shari’a did not address the issue of not informing the wife of her husband’s marriage, and deciding on punishment for those who violate this matter does not contradict its provisions. Rather, this knowledge contains the meanings of honesty, clarity and good cohabitation that the Sharia urges.

The professor of jurisprudence also tried to charge religious sentiments when he played the usual cylinder, such as that “Islam is targeted,” and that “it is not permissible to violate Islamic legislation to satisfy the West,” “no secularization of personal status,” and “not to dilute religion under the pretext of developing religious discourse.” He was also keen to incite the men by challenging the proposition that he “spoils the family,” that “the husband did not commit a crime from the perspective of Sharia,” and that “the use of understanding and friendship – with someone who does not inform his wife about his marriage with another – is more important than his punishment.”

Perhaps the most amazing objections of the professor of jurisprudence is that the wife knows that it is permissible for her husband to marry a second, third and fourth, and then she is not subject to deception if her husband marries her without informing her, unless she rejects the religion of Islam! This is a crude bargaining for the wife, by choosing between acceptance of the rulings of Islam and her consent to not knowing about her husband’s marriage to another, as if she takes off the ring of Islam from her neck just because she has the right to know the parallel life of her partner in life, and that she now has a partner in his life who has the same rights that she has over him.

The issue is not a purely Egyptian affair, as Arab personal status laws are similar because they are derived from the same sources, and amending one of them in a manner that does not clash with the provisions of Sharia would improve Arab laws regarding the family. With the exception of the Tunisian law that prohibits polygamy and is punishable, polygamy is permitted in the rest of the Arab laws, some of them without permission, restriction, condition, or notification, and some of them are permitted with the permission of the court and the wife must be notified of it, and the Egyptian proposal added the penalty for violating the issue of notification, no more. And no less.

* An Emirati writer