The Gattusos victims of intimidation and protection money: “Only Rino could solve everything”

“The family of world champion Rino Gattuso would have paid protection money to the 'Ndrangheta” after having suffered intimidation. Il Fatto Quotidiano supports this, explaining how “the clans demanded a bribe for the construction of a photovoltaic system which would have been built in Corigliano Calabro, on land owned by the father and sister of the current coach of Olimpique Marseille”.

According to Il Fatto, this is what emerges from the precautionary custody order, signed by the investigating judge Chiara Esposito, against the Schiavonea boss Aldo Abbruzzese, accused of aggravated extortion by a mafia method against the Gattusos. Mustapha ended up in prison with him Hamil, his “sidekick”: last October 17th and December 15th the man of Moroccan nationality is accused of having physically set fire to Ida Gattuso's cars, sister of the former AC Milan player. All with the aim of intimidating Francesco Gattuso (Rino's father, ed.) and forcing him to pay the sum of money illicitly claimed.” It would be around three thousand euros.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano underlines, “there is no doubt that Gattuso's family is the offended party in this whole affair. The former footballer's sister reported the matter to the police.” In that complaint we read that the 'Ndrangheta's request “arised from the fact – he says – that my family is known in the village as my brother Gennaro is the well-known footballer”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “from telephone interceptions the carabinieri discover that there will be a payment. And here the role that Rino Gattuso would have had comes into play. The meeting to «extinguish» the extortion takes place in a bar in Schiavonea, on the 10th January. Abbruzzese is in the place. He awaits the emissary. Who arrives and gives him 2,300 euros, which according to the prosecution is the second tranche of the 3,000 requested”. The emissary would be a friend of Rino.

In the Corriere della Sera we read a telephone conversation between Ida Gattuso, Rino's sister and a friend of hers from Corigliano. «So did Salvatore go down to Calabria? “Yes, my brother sent him, everything is fine.” “Only your brother could turn the story around and no one else could.”