DAccording to US information, more than 20 countries have already joined the international military coalition to secure maritime trade in the Red Sea. “More than 20 nations have now agreed to participate in the coalition,” US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters on Thursday.

Germany is considering participation

After increased attacks by pro-Iranian Houthi rebels on international merchant ships, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier this week the formation of a coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea. The US-led coalition already includes Bahrain, France, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain.

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, the federal government is also considering participating in the coalition. On Thursday, Greece announced that it would join the alliance.

“Bandits on the international highway”

The Yemeni militia “attacks the prosperity and economic well-being of nations around the world,” Pentagon spokesman Ryder said. The Iran-allied Houthi rebels are “bandits on the international highway, the Red Sea.” Coalition forces would “act as a type of highway patrol” to assist merchant ships “if needed.” The Houthis themselves once again called on Ryder to stop their attacks on freighters in the important shipping route.





According to the Pentagon, the Houthis have carried out more than a hundred drone and rocket attacks on ten merchant ships since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. The militia in Yemen also repeatedly fired drones and rockets at Israel. The Houthis threaten to attack any ship heading to Israel unless more food and medicine are allowed to be transported to the Gaza Strip.







The Red Sea and the Suez Canal are an important shipping route through which up to twelve percent of world trade passes. Yemen is located on the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.