He Getafe It is the LaLiga team that makes the most offenses, the Betis It is the whole that receives the most and Jesús Rodríguez He is the footballer who causes more warnings on average in the rivals. A cocktail that makes many eyes on Sunday in the performance of one of the sensations of the championship in recent days, a revelation that is born from the Betic quarry based on dribbling, feasts and imbalancing escapes leaving behind rivals that can only Stop with infractions. Now in the coliseum it is about to see what tools the equipment of José Bordalás to stop the skillful end of Alcalá de Guadaíra.

It will be Alberola Rojasthat he is the first division referee who teaches less cards for a media meeting since he has only shown 42 yellow and a red in the thirteen meetings directed by this course. To compare, Gil Manzano has punished with 82 warnings and six reds by whistling one less game. This is the first meeting between both teams that whistle the Castilian-Manchego, with a balance of seven wins, eight losses and three draws for the Verdiblancos. With Getafe it has balance: four victories, four stumbling blocks and eight tables.

In this sense in Betis are attentive to how the behavior with Jesús Rodríguez will be on the pitch, a footballer who faces the rivals and usually leaves his peers and who will presumably will have Juan Iglesiasin the top ten of soccer players who commit more infractions (32 this campaign), as its marker for this match in which the Verdiblancos play part of their European aspirations.

And it is that the young Alcalareño has already received 21 fouls in the eight (not complete) meetings in which he has been on the field in Primera. He has caused seven reponents in the fourteen official parties that he has played, including the expulsions of Omar Mascarell (Mallorca) and Zubeldia (Real Sociedad)as well as yellow for Aramburu, Barrenetxea, Tenaglia, Gavi and Kanellopoulos.









Everything joins that in the matches between Betis and Getafe it is common for the whole of Bordalás to overcome in their statistics to the Verdiblancos in the number of faults committed. For example, in the first round they were sanctioned 20 Infractions to the Blues by ten to the Betics. In the matches last season there were 17 to 11 in the Getafe – Betis of the first round and 9-19 in the Betis – Getafe of the second. One of the clashes with the biggest difference in this regard was the duel in the coliseum of January 2023 when the group then led by Quique Sánchez Flores made 25 fouls for twelve of those of Pellegrini.

And it is that in general data of this course is the Getafe The team that has made the most in this seasonwith a total of 403. While Betis is the one that least, with 341. In the blue team, they stand out in these players such as Uche (42), which will be low against Betis, in addition to Carles Pérez (36), Juan Iglesias (32) and Djené (28).