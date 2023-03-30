Friday, March 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Protection dogs | 12 people face sanctions for the violent treatment of protection dogs

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Protection dogs | 12 people face sanctions for the violent treatment of protection dogs

Three have been ordered to be permanently banned from operating, testing, competing and registering. One of them was a member of the Kennel Club, and he has been permanently expelled from the association.

Finland The Kennel Association has imposed sanctions on 12 people for the violent treatment of protection dogs.

According to the union’s press release, three of them have been ordered to be permanently banned from operating, testing, competing and registering. One of them was a member of the Kennel Club, and he has been permanently expelled from the association.

The remaining nine people received temporary sanctions. For example, they have been dismissed from the union or banned from working for a period ranging from a year and a half to ten years.

According to the association, the sanctions were imposed for the cruel treatment of protection dogs, which was revealed in February 2021. At that time, Yle published videos of dog training.

#Protection #dogs #people #face #sanctions #violent #treatment #protection #dogs

See also  Odessa peers into the abyss
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazon offers: Apple MacBook Air 2020 discounted at the historic minimum price in two colors

Amazon offers: Apple MacBook Air 2020 discounted at the historic minimum price in two colors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result