The Protection Foundation for Women and Children in Ajman confirmed that the general comments section on topics or photos published on private pages on social media sites is used by many to leak insulting or provocative phrases.

In a recent report, she explained that the ability to hide the identity of the account holder allowed the creation of anonymous pages, and thus the launching of accusations, insults and offensive statements against others, without fear of consequences, especially since the ability to hide the identity of the account holder on such sites protects the offender from accountability. Virtual world platforms provide harassers with direct access to their victims and harass them at any time.

The foundation pointed out the psychological impact of verbal assault on victims, identifying a number of reasons for its prevalence on social media, most notably the weak oversight by some companies that own social media platforms, the low awareness of many young people of the psychological effects of harming and belittling others, in addition to the persistence of discriminatory perceptions against women, in particular, which makes them easy targets for harassment.

The Protection Foundation indicated that some women receive messages containing offensive comments or inappropriate requests.

She called for launching awareness campaigns to reduce offensive behaviour on social media, enhance society’s understanding of the seriousness of verbal harassment and its negative effects, and work to support victims psychologically and legally to help them deal with the effects that settle deep within them.

The Foundation also called for addressing technology companies that own social media sites, to take effective measures to create a safer environment for all.