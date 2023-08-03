For many it is a somewhat crazy sight, a swimming cap that covers everything from the shoulders to the crown. But Zhao thinks her facekini is a great invention. She wears a light blue version with a floral motif. The summers here are long and very hot. When I go to the beach, I want to protect myself from the sun. And this is possible.” Zhao is not alone on the sweltering beach of the coastal town of Qingdao. The brightly colored facekinis are everywhere.

It is mainly women who want to protect themselves from the sun. “Light skin is more beautiful,” says swimmer Judy, who has just come out of the water. According to her, the headgear is not exactly comfortable. “It barely breathes. But you have to give something for it!” The contrast with the men on the beach is stark. After noon, when the sun is at its strongest, they play a game of beach volleyball, wearing only swimming trunks. The men’s skins are suntanned, sometimes badly burned.

The image meets the traditional beauty standards in China: the woman wants light skin, for the man skin color hardly matters. However, this trend is slowly changing. Chinese men also want to protect themselves from the sun more often, says Li. He and his wife Pang are swimming in Qingdao for the day and both are covered from head to toe. He wears a light blue facekini with a black bathing suit, while she makes the splash in blue and pink. Because, he says, it’s not just about that beauty ideal. The harmful effects of too much sun are increasingly permeating Chinese society. “That’s why I don’t only wear a facekini on the beach, but a hat on the street, and I rarely wear short sleeves.”