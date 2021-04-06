TEsting, testing, testing: If vaccination is already going so slowly in Germany, the federal and state governments want to speed up testing, at least. The motto is that those infected with the corona virus should be isolated at an early stage and their contacts should be warned. The economy should play a major role, it is about people who work in offices and factories.

Even before the last federal-state crisis summit on March 22nd, there was a compulsory test for companies in the room. More precisely: a test offer obligation. Every company should offer its employees present in the companies regular corona tests “as a contribution to society as a whole to combat the pandemic”. At least once, better twice a week.

The round did not want to make this mandatory at the end of March. First of all, we should wait and see what the self-commitment of the business associations will bring. The Chancellery has made no secret of the fact that it is not averse to a statutory regulation.

Interim balance with different results

A first interim balance should be drawn up at the beginning of April. That also happened on Tuesday – but with very different results. The leading trade associations see themselves on course. “Between 80 and 90 percent of German companies are testing or preparing to start the test immediately,” says a letter from the leading associations to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Despite the short preparation time, the roll call shows an effect.

Unsurprisingly, the associations reject demands for legal requirements. 87 percent of companies across all industries would offer their employees regular corona tests or plan to do so shortly. In industry, the proportion is even 91 percent. However, it should make a decisive difference for the federal government whether the companies actually already offer the tests or are still in the process of preparing.

The union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation paints a completely different picture of the situation. Only about a quarter of all employees in the company are already offered a quick test, she said on Tuesday based on a survey. Specifically, 23 percent of those surveyed reported that all face-to-face employees in their company could do a quick test at least once a week. For 54 percent, on the other hand, there are neither operational rapid tests nor have they been announced. Although the survey is not representative, it is based on an evaluation of over 2,800 data sets, writes the Foundation’s Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI). However, the information is not really up-to-date either: The data sets were collected between March 15 and March 31. At the time, according to a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, many companies were still preparing.

Debate about compulsory testing continues

The federal government also wanted to collect its own data on the test question. It is still unclear how this will happen and what the result of this evaluation will be. Merkel has already made it clear that she expects more than 90 percent of the companies to participate. However, the trade associations point out that sufficient quantities of rapid tests are not yet available on the market. “Even a statutory test obligation for companies will not change anything”, it says in the letter from the associations BDA, BDI, DIHK and ZDH to Merkel.

If there is a mandatory test offer, a corresponding change in the occupational safety and health ordinance could be initiated in the next cabinet meeting next week. The test debate should also be an important topic at the virtual meeting between Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and the business associations this Thursday. Altmaier responded in advance to the expected demand for further corporate aid by launching another aid program for companies with high sales losses on Maundy Thursday.

It is unclear how many employees are currently working in face-to-face operations. According to the “status report” of the business associations, the bandwidth ranges from 24 percent (Hans Böckler Foundation) to 32 percent (Ifo Institute) to 45 percent (Bitkom), depending on the survey. For at least 9 percent of all companies, the question of testing employees on site does not arise: They have been closed for months anyway because of the Corona regulations.