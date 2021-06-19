ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The health risks from heat waves are often underestimated in Germany. Health Minister Spahn wants to improve protection, especially for older citizens.

Berlin – temperatures above 30 degrees – many people in Germany are happy about the current heat wave. But the extreme heat harbors health risks, especially for the elderly and the sick. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasized that there has been an excess of mortality associated with the summer heat in Germany for a number of years.

Heat waves in Germany: Spahn wants to improve protection, especially for the elderly

“Last August alone, it was estimated that over 4,000 people died because of the heat,” said Spahn dem Editorial network Germany. Above all, the elderly population must be better protected from the extreme weather, for example by renovating hospitals and nursing homes. Spahn sees the federal states as having an obligation – they have to live up to their investment responsibility. “In times of climate change and extremely hot days, health prevention must also include protection against heat,” said the Minister of Health.

“Knowledge of the connection between climate change and health must become everyday knowledge,” said Spahn on Saturday on the occasion of the launch of a new information portal for the Federal Center for Health Education. The portal is an important step in this direction. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, citizens should receive information there on how they can prevent heat exposure.

Heat wave in Germany: here there is a threat of severe storms

Heat waves in Germany: patient advocates call for “effective thermal protection”

The board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, called for “effective thermal protection for nursing home residents and hospital patients” in view of the “tropical temperatures”. Against the background of the talks with the federal states announced by Spahn, he was convinced that the federal government could solve the problem itself. “A billion dollar investment program could solve the problem within three years,” said Brysch.

The federal states are also required to adapt the building regulations for new buildings and the upcoming renovation of old buildings immediately to effective protection. It is above all politics “that must prevent the heat death of the elderly and the sick,” said the board of directors of the German Foundation for Patient Protection. (ph / dpa / afp)