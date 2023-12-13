The protection campaign against bronchiolitis in newborns, through the administration of the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab, is beginning to give results. Health detects a lower incidence of this respiratory disease compared to that recorded in previous seasons. Above all, less income is being produced due to this.

According to the latest report from the acute respiratory infection (ARI) surveillance system, the weekly incidence of bronchiolitis in children under one year of age is below 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when last year the rate was well above 2,000. . «There is a clear decrease compared to last year, and this despite the fact that it must be taken into account that not all children under one year of age are protected. Only those born since April 1,” explains Jaime Pérez, deputy director general of Health Promotion, Epidemiology and Disease Prevention. However, it will be at the end of the season when an assessment can be made that will allow for a more accurate analysis of the impact of the protection campaign against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the vast majority of bronchiolitis.

Preliminary incidence data allow us to hope that this year's seasonal epidemic will be less intense, and the same is true of the income figures managed by Virgen de La Arrixaca.

During the month of November, 230 fewer hospitalizations were recorded in the Children's Hospital than in the same period last year, which represents a 50% drop, says Encarna Guillén, head of the Pediatrics service of La Arrixaca. It is a global data, which includes all causes of income. But Guillén remembers that at this time of year, bronchiolitis due to respiratory syncytial virus is the main cause of hospitalizations in children.

Regarding pediatric emergency care, the decrease is close to 33% (1,800 fewer patients in November). We will have to wait until the end of the season to obtain more solid conclusions, but “a decrease is clearly observed in children under six months old,” says the head of Pediatrics.

The feeling is similar in Primary Care. “There is a decrease in the number of cases among infants who have received specific immunotherapy against respiratory syncytial virus, nirsevimab,” explains Juan Antonio Carmona, president of the Association of Out-of-hospital Pediatrics and Primary Care of the Region of Murcia (Apermap). ).

High coverage



The good perceptions at the beginning of the respiratory infection season are an incentive for the immunization campaign against RSV. The results are “very good”, with coverage that already reaches 90% of newborns, highlights the deputy director general of Health Promotion, Jaime Pérez.

Since the end of September, nirsevimab has been administered in maternity hospitals after birth, before discharge. In addition, health centers are vaccinating those born between April 1 and September 29, with coverage, in this case, of 86.2%. In total, 7,488 doses of the monoclonal antibody nirsevimab have already been administered.

According to Health data, 466 children under one year old required hospitalization due to respiratory syncytial virus during the last season in the Region. 18 of these babies had to remain in the ICU, and 50 in Neonatology. According to the results of clinical trials, nirsevimab reduces hospitalizations by up to 80%.

Other communities



The first analyzes of the effects of the campaign to protect newborns against bronchiolitis are also positive in other autonomous communities. In Andalusia, the Board estimates the drop in hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus at 80.2%, both in conventional beds and in the ICU. The perception is similar in Extremadura or Catalonia.

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) describes as “excellent” the coverage figures achieved in immunization against respiratory syncytial virus, ranging from 93% in Andalusia to 84% in Catalonia. The AEP believes that it is still too early to be able to assess the effects of this mass immunization.