D.he advisory committee of the United States Drug Administration (FDA) has voted for emergency approval of the corona vaccine from the American corporation Johnson & Johnson. When the meeting was broadcast live on Friday, the panel’s experts voted unanimously for approval. A final decision on emergency approval is now up to the FDA. However, it almost always follows the recommendations of the Vaccination Committee, so that approval is expected soon.

Unlike the other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson only needs one injection. In addition, the product is easier to transport and store: According to the company, it can be kept for at least three months at temperatures between two and eight degrees

After approval, the United States would have a third corona vaccine available in addition to the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. To date, more than 66 million injections have been given in America.

Very effective against virus mutations

Preliminary tests by the FDA have confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very effective. According to documents published on Wednesday, the drug prevented serious illnesses by 85.9 percent in a large clinical study in America. In studies in South Africa and Brazil, the effectiveness was 81.7 and 87.6 percent, respectively. This means that the company’s vaccine also seems to work well against the South African and Brazilian virus variants, which are considered to be significantly more contagious.

The US group has also applied for approval in the European Union. A decision is expected in mid-March.