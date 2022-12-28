The cold has been slow to arrive in this anomalous 2022 but now that winter has also begun it is necessary to be careful, especially for motorists who use the car frequently and find themselves dealing with cold temperatures and ice. To help those who use the car every day and provide valuable advice in terms of handling and safety, car glass asked his best Italian technician for some advice on protecting the car’s windscreen during the winter season.

Emmanuel Gattatechnical expert installer of the Carglass assistance centre of Casalecchio di Reno, Best of Belron Italia 2020 and Italian representative at Best of Belron 2022, summarized in two recommendations the best way to deal with the sharp drop in temperatures and the threats that this can represent: pay close attention to thermal shocks, number one enemy of our windshield, as they can cause a small damage to the glass to degenerate into a total breakage of the windshield, which in that case will no longer be repairable. Also pay attention to ice which forms during the night or on the coldest winter days. To protect your windshield, it is important to change your lenses often brushes, especially during the winter season, installing newer and more performing ones. A worn blade is in fact capable of decreasing visibility in the event of rain and of scratching our windshield due to the hardened and worn rubber part, also creating an annoying noise that distracts from driving.

In view of the Christmas trips and the long journeys that may accompany us this winter season, Emanuele Gatta has also indicated three things to do and three things not to do to protect and prevent the health of our windshield. There are three things to do absolutely:

Check that the washer fluid reservoir is full and that it contains a liquid resistant to more adverse temperatures and climatic conditions, especially for those planning Christmas holidays in the mountains. Clean the windshield often and thoroughly to check its integrity. Applying a rainproof treatment to the windshield both because the ice has a harder time taking root on treated glass, and because in case of pouring rain it improves visibility and, consequently, the safety of the driver and passengers.