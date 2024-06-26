World Oceans Day, celebrated on 8 June 2024, saw the presentation of the Ocean Education Statement. But what can we do to protect the sea and why is it so important?

What is “ocean literacy”?

Ocean literacy, translated as “ocean education”, is a concept that aims to raise awareness of the oceans and their crucial role in our daily lives. It is one of the goals of the famous Agenda 2030which is at the point 14 underlines the importance of conserving and sustainably using marine resources. The health of the oceans is fundamental to the proper functioning of the Earth.

Venice Declaration for Ocean Literacy in Action

The document presented during the Ocean Literacy World Conference in Venice includes ten key points to improve awareness and the education regarding the oceans. Let’s see together what they are:

Bringing ocean education into politics Integrate ocean education into policy decisions, especially at the local level. Make programs transdisciplinary Bringing together different disciplines such as natural, social and human sciences for a holistic vision. Educate about the ocean everywhere Promote education in schools, politics, companies and the media. Improve access to finance Public-private collaborations to financially support ocean education. Making ocean education accessible to all Use physical and digital media in different languages ​​and platforms. Raise awareness of the link between human well-being and oceans Educate on how our behavior impacts the oceans and vice versa. Use resilience Enhance the ability of local communities to manage their ocean resources. Safeguard marine cultural heritage Respect and listen to indigenous and local communities who live thanks to the sea. Campaigning for the oceans Use advertising campaigns and influencers to raise public awareness. Promote the work of ocean experts Include experts in decisions for more ocean-friendly projects.

Why is protecting the sea important?

Preserving the oceans is essential for the future of the planet. The oceans regulate the climate, provide food, work and are a source inexhaustible of biodiversity. Educating new generations and involving all areas of society is fundamental for the sustainable management of marine resources.

