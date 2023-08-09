Ihe Brazilian state of Pará is a good example of the threats the Amazon forest is exposed to: In no other state does more rainforest disappear every year. Ranchers, loggers, gold diggers, dams and roads have been eating their way through the thicket for decades, leaving huge scars that keep getting wider and eventually crowding out the forest until it is no more.

In the south of Pará in particular, the dreaded tipping point has long been reached. Rain forest will never be there again, even if nature is left to its own devices. It is a dangerous region, especially for those who side with the forest and its inhabitants. Almost 350 activists have been murdered in Brazil over the past decade. Many of them in Pará. There is something apocalyptic about the state in many places.

The Amazon states want to stop this development. In Belém, the capital of Pará, the eight members of the so-called Amazon Cooperation Organization (OTCA) met on Tuesday. The summit, prompted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was the first meeting of the previously largely meaningless organization in 14 years. Lula hoped the summit would wake the organization from its slumber and lead his country in doing so. The summit was also considered a kind of dress rehearsal for the UN climate summit, which is also scheduled to take place in Belém in 2025.



Amazon countries: Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique, Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, Peru’s President Dina Boluarte, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin

However, the big hit failed to materialize. In a statement, officials from the eight Amazon countries Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela agreed to increase cooperation to halt deforestation, but failed to agree on a joint timetable. That is now left to the individual countries. Lula da Silva wanted to get all members to stop deforestation by 2030.







Most countries in the region committed to this goal two years ago. Two exceptions continue to be Bolivia and Venezuela. The central goals set out in the “Belém Declaration” signed on Tuesday include the promotion of sustainable development in the region and greater coordination in the fight against organized crime.

The challenges in implementing these goals are enormous. Amazonia is an area larger than Western Europe that is difficult to monitor. Huge areas are being cut down unhindered every day. Nevertheless, Brazil’s President Lula managed to fulfill his promise after taking office and to curb deforestation in Amazonia again. In the current year, 42 percent less forest area was destroyed than in the same period last year under President Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Nevertheless, experts and environmental activists are warning of a devastating slash-and-burn season because the rainforest has been weakened and the expected El Niño weather phenomenon means that a very dry year is in the offing.

The peak of slash and burn occurs between August and October each year, when rainfall is at its lowest and the previously cleared areas are burned. Only then can the true extent of deforestation be observed. However, a lot of forest area is also lost elsewhere. In the Brazilian savannah, which is also a unique ecosystem with high biodiversity, deforestation increased by more than a third in the first half of the year compared to the previous year. It is mainly about legally cleared forest areas. While in Amazonia, according to the Brazilian forest law, the clearing of 20 percent of the forest area on private property is permitted, in the savannah it is up to 50 percent.