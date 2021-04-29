Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Citizens affirmed that senior citizens are good and blessing within the community fabric in the UAE, and in light of the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus, everyone must maintain their health and safety by following precautionary measures and preventive measures.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Al Salhadi, Director of the Community Police Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: The senior citizens are the blessing of the house, and the rational leadership of the United Arab Emirates has sought, since the outbreak of the new virus, to harness the capabilities and launch initiatives directed at this important segment of society, with the solidarity of agencies, institutions and individuals in order to preserve For their health and safety.

He stated that the exceptional services provided to this group come to avoid their exposure to the risk of contracting the virus, which may have more difficult complications for them due to their advanced age, so various initiatives have been launched that reach them in their homes in order to preserve them and their health.

He pointed out that the various bodies, including the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police represented by the Community Police, were keen to allocate the activities concerned with this important segment of society, by launching preventive initiatives that protect and guide them on how to avoid infection with the virus, pointing out that the Community Police carried out field visits to Councils of this category after applying all precautionary measures and preventive measures.

Al-Salhadi added: “We talked about the new Corona virus, and the importance of implementing preventive measures and limiting meetings to first-degree families only, in order to preserve their health until the pandemic is eliminated, thanks to the efforts of the concerned teams in the state and the commitment of community members.

He stressed that our commitment to all preventive measures and precautionary measures and the provision of exceptional and primary services for this group is our way to preserve them, eradicate the pandemic and reach safety, so we must all join hands and show social responsibility and work with one hand and system to bring the pandemic to the finish line.

In turn, citizen Malik Ali Al-Habsi said: “Senior citizens are the blessing of this society, and we must preserve them through our full commitment to various preventive measures and precautionary measures that avoid the risk of infection with the virus, apply the principle of social distancing and avoid contact with them in the event of suspicion of any symptoms of infection with the virus.”

He added: We must stand side by side in light of these exceptional circumstances in order to be able to overcome this pandemic and protect our loved ones from parents and be able to return to normal life and meet them soon with our full commitment, and to support the efforts of the state in its various institutions and destinations to end the pandemic.

For his part, Ahmed Hassan Al-Habsi stressed that protecting senior citizens in light of the presence of the Corona virus is our responsibility, taking care to deal carefully with this group, who may be exposed to more complications than others if they are infected with the virus by virtue of their advanced age, and what accompanies them. This is because of their infection with other diseases that may affect their health.

He stressed that preserving the health and safety of senior citizens is everyone’s responsibility, so the issue of social distancing, wearing masks and other instructions called for by the National Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management Authority, should not be tolerated, in addition to taking the vaccine in which salvation and immunity are gained among members of society.

For her part, Alia Al Shehhi said: “The vaccine is an effective way to create immunity in society, which will contribute to a decline in the numbers of recorded infections and deaths as well, as we will be able to practice our lives better while preserving our health and the health of those around us in particular, senior citizens, blessing society.”

She stated that vaccines are available in various health centers in the country, for citizens and residents alike, and for various groups, including: Senior citizens whose teams tend to be vaccinated in their homes as a service valued for this important group in society, so it requires them to work to follow various precautionary measures to complete the system Pandemic management and eradication.