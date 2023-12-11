The head of the Al Salam Society for the Protection of Marine Heritage, Sheikh Al-Mami Ahmed Bazid, revealed that the oceans face unprecedented threats due to human activity, as experts warn that coastal areas inhabited by 300 million people are threatened by rising sea levels resulting from climate change.

Bazid told Emirates Al-Youm, on the sidelines of participation in the COP28 Climate Conference of the Parties, that the United Nations launched in 2021 the International Decade of Ocean Science in the Service of Sustainable Development (2021-2030), to sharpen the efforts of the scientific community, policy makers, companies and civil society. About a joint program for research and technological innovation, noting that in this context the association organized several initiatives, the most important of which is the International Sahel Forum, which is organized periodically with the participation of experts from various continents to activate this important international program.

He added: “It was an appropriate summit for the association to introduce the phenomenon (Dakar Niño) in coordination with the Marine Complex of the University of Louisiana,” explaining that “Dakar Niño” is a phenomenon similar to the “El Niño” hurricane, which may threaten the western coasts of the African continent in the future.

Bazid stated that the association’s organization of the scientific meeting at “COP 28” comes to shed light on a group of natural phenomena in several regions of the world, especially those related to the oceans and coasts.

He stated that the air pollution occurring in the world causes the Earth’s temperature to rise and the snow to melt, which subsequently leads to a rise in sea water levels, which has a direct negative impact on the coasts.

He said: “In the face of these risks, the scientific plans in place to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels and climate changes on the coast are presented.”

In this regard, Bazid pointed to the Dakhla Coast Center project in Morocco, as a solution that contributes to raising the level of monitoring on the western coasts of Africa, through which the association seeks to protect the marine and underwater heritage, both natural and cultural, and preserve it from the effects of accelerating climate change.

“Underwater Heritage”

Al Salam Society for the Protection of Marine Heritage is the first Arab society to work on underwater heritage. The Society also recently participated in regional conferences for Asia and the Pacific countries on the Ocean Decade in Asia, in order to present this experience in Africa.