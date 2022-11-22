from Vera Martinella

November month dedicated to the awareness campaign. From varicocele to tumors: which are the most frequent male diseases and which symptoms should not be overlooked

All the men from the age of 40 they should run one first urological evaluation which will make it possible to define an adequate path for the prevention of prostate problems. At the same time, an assessment uro-andrology is also recommended in adolescence or in any case at the age of majority in order to be able to recognize and adequately treat a possible varicocele

and make young people aware of the issue of preventing pathologies such as testicular cancer, which mostly occurs between the ages of 15 and 40. Prevention and early diagnosis are the watchwords placed at the center of worldwide attention every year in November by the Movember Foundation, which in this month promotes the awareness campaign on human health.

How is prevention done in humans The name derives from the fusion of the English words “november”, November, and “mustache”, mustache, which have become a symbol of the initiative on a global level. Like every year, the Italian Society of Urology (SIU) has organized various events with the aim of making men aware of taking care of their health and a dedicated area is available on the association’s website where to find useful information. How is prevention done in humans? «Men’s health starts from the urological check-up – he replies Joseph Carrieri, president of SIU and full professor of urology and director of the department of urology at the University of Foggia –. The urological examination represents the first fundamental step in being able to identify early the most frequent pathologies of the male sex including the prostate cancer (which with 36,000 new cases each year in Italy is the most frequent among males in our country) and benign prostatic hypertrophy (which affects up to one in two men), but also rarer diseases such as testicular cancer. A more complete uro-andrological evaluation also allows to identify other frequent pathologies such as varicocele, which can be associated with male infertility, and erectile dysfunction which can be a first alarm bell for cardio-vascular problems”. See also Talk for Health - '' Covid, war, economic crisis ... what solutions for infodemic anxiety? ''

The most frequent male diseases The goal is to ensure that men take care of their health, that they recognize the first signs of a disorder and go to the doctor without waiting weeks or months, that they make visits and check-ups «in stages, based on their age pre-established” to be sure of not having silent pathologies or to intervene promptly if necessary. Stats in hand, one in four 15 to 25 year olds suffers from varicocele, a condition that affects the veins and vascular system of the testicle. Among the very young, but not only, sexually transmitted diseases are increasingly frequent, caused by various microorganisms (viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa) that pass from one sexual partner to another. Starting from the age of 35, then, the increase in volume of the prostate gland occurs in all men, but generally begins to give symptoms around the age of 50, becoming a real disorder (ie benign prostatic hypertrophy), more or less severe, for about half of 60-year-olds. It is also very frequent prostatitisan inflammatory process that affects about one in four males, especially over 65 years of age. See also Ena (Ptc Therapeutics): "I will soon use the first gene therapy for Aadc"

Symptoms and controls What is the urological check-up? “The first urological evaluation is based on an accurate analysis of the possible risk factors associated with the main diseases that can affect the adult male and on the careful clinical examination of the external genitalia and the prostate – he explains Andrew Salonia, professor of Urology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan and head of the SIU Training Office. This visit is also often associated with blood tests for PSA dosage, which is an index of prostate health and a marker of prostate cancer. In specific cases, the visit may be completed by ultrasound scans of the urinary tract or testicles”. Especially those who are familiar with prostate cancer (father or brother with this neoplasm) or who have urination disorders related to prostate disease should perform the PSA test at least once between the ages of 45 and 50 and based on the result, then design the control strategies, the frequency of the tests and the methods of intervention. «The main signals not to be overlooked are: urinary disorders (difficulty starting urination, intermittent flow, incomplete emptying of the bladder, weak urine stream and straining to urinate, high frequency of urination, an increased need during the night, urge to empty the bladder and burning with urination) and blood in the urine. We need to talk about it with the doctor, without delaying, who decides how to continue with the investigations» adds Salonia. See also 'Don't leave the first move to asthma', GSK campaign

Prostate cancer One in eight men in Italy will come to terms with a diagnosis of prostate cancer. The good news is that, if identified early on, objmore than 90% of patients are able to recover or live with the disease even for decades. The bad news has always been the same for years: men are reluctant to check up and early diagnosis in oncology can save lives. “Several male urological diseases often show signs of themselves only when in advanced stages in which they become more difficult to heal definitively and also to treat, because more invasive treatments are needed – he concludes Andrea Minervini, head of the SIU Research Office and director of the Minimally Invasive Robotic and Andrological Oncological Urology Department at Careggi in Florence -. Being able to adequately inform humans about the risks to their health and allow for early diagnosis is therefore of fundamental importance. There are many therapies available today, even for prostate cancer both in the early stages, when it is localized and has not yet metastasized, and in the more advanced stages of the disease, where there are new molecules capable of lengthening and improving life even of the most “difficult” patients to treat. What is certain is that the sooner the neoplasm is identified, the greater the chances of healing and of doing so with therapies that have few side effects ».