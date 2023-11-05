“I’m awake because my son Mohamed, 15, can’t sleep. A while ago, my daughter Salma asked me to cover her ears with my hands so she could hear the bombs less and feel safer. And my little girl, Sara, 12 years old, has completely lost her appetite. The little she eats she throws up and she just wants to be alone.” It’s two in the morning in Gaza. Najwa finally has some internet connection and has charged her phone thanks to some batteries from her neighbor. This Palestinian, an employee of an international humanitarian organization, is 51 years old, she does not want to give her last name and responds to this newspaper by WhatsApp from her house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Strip. It is an area where the Israeli army asked civilians to concentrate because they would be safe, but the bombings are constant.

Najwa lives with her husband and three of her five children and has sheltered three more families in her home in recent weeks, with seven children between one and 10 years old. “As a mother, it hurts me not to be able to reassure them or promise them that everything will be fine. They tell me that they are hungry and I can’t always give them a plate of hot food or soft bread, they are afraid at night and I can’t turn on the light to calm them down, because there is no electricity and we live in the dark,” she explains.

A child dies in war in Gaza every 10 minutes, according to calculations by the NGO Save The Children. The majority of the almost 4,000 deceased minors, out of a total of more than 9,000 Palestinian victims, have no name or story. They are corpses pulled from the rubble like broken dolls; small inert bodies carried in the arms of desperate parents to hospitals that are practically no longer operational; or small bundles in white plastic bags waiting to be identified and buried. “How many trucks do we need to enter Gaza to transport more than 3,300 coffins for the children?” the NGO asked this week. Since then, the number of victims has increased.

It breaks my heart to see my children’s dreams fade away. Najwa, Palestinian mother

More than 7,000 children are injured after the bombings and some of them have had to be operated on or amputated with light sedation because there is no anesthesia left. In addition, there are more than 1,000 missing, probably under the ruins of the place where they took refuge, according to Palestinian figures. The rest of Gaza’s minors, who represent almost half of its more than two million inhabitants, are sheltered in their homes or in other people’s homes, schools or hospitals. There is no home without children in Gaza. But at this moment it is very difficult, almost impossible, to access them or their parents remotely, in a Strip without electricity and with few telephone and internet connections and where foreign journalists do not enter and local reporters work piecework, putting their lives at risk. each minute. At least 36 of them have died under the bombs, according to the calculations by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Hunger and thirst

“Am I alive?” a bloody seven-year-old boy insistently asks the doctor treating him after being injured in a bombing. “Of course, of course, you are alive,” the doctor responds. The picture summarizes the cruelty of these bombings and leaves no arguments. It was recorded by Belal Mortaja, a Palestinian cameraman who has been documenting what is happening in Gaza for days, focusing especially on the suffering of children, which, from a distance, is unimaginable.

Children are hungry and thirsty too. In the Hamdan family, sheltered in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, hoping to be evacuated, since they all have Spanish nationality, there are three little ones between three months and three years old. Two weeks ago, they left their home in just a few minutes, practically with nothing on their backs, fleeing from a bombing that destroyed their home. “My sister is desperate. There is no water suitable for making bottles and the baby is not eating as he should. They will not find a doctor in these circumstances either and it would be dangerous to leave the house. As if that were not enough, it is starting to get cold in Gaza and the children do not have warm clothes,” explains Ahmed Hamdan, the babies’ uncle, who is in Spain, by phone.

A Palestinian carries a girl injured in a bombing in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 26, 2023. MOHAMMED SALEM (REUTERS)

Najwa’s biggest concern is also water. She and her husband set out around 5 in the morning to see where to go buy it or get some drums so they can make milk, tea and cook. “We don’t bathe, of course, and that undermines morale. That of the children too,” she emphasizes.

“They are adorable, intelligent kids… They like to live, have fun, dance and sing. They deserve much more than this life, where we only worry about surviving. It breaks my heart to see how my children’s dreams are fading,” says Najwa, while reciting as if in a litany: Salma wanted to be a lawyer, “but now she has lost interest in everything,” Sara dreams of learning to play the piano and Mohamed explains that right now he just wants to “survive and leave Gaza to find a life somewhere else.”

“It’s horrible that they are experiencing this, but no one cares about human rights, humanitarian law, democracy… It’s all a lie. Our children are being massacred in front of this damn world,” she says, irritated but feeling, despite everything, lucky. “It gives me chills to think of families like ours, under the rubble, dead…“.

“We have returned to the caves”

From Khan Yunis, also in the south of the Strip, Kayan sends a couple of photographs of what will be his meal of the day. The wood they recover from the street is turned into firewood and on a rusty iron fence they place a casserole with tomatoes and eggplants. “We don’t have gas, we have returned to the caves,” says this teacher, mother of four children between five and 15 years old, sheltered in a relative’s house where there are a total of 40 people, almost half of them minors. “We parents get active at dawn to pick up a number and shift at a bakery that is working. Or in several. They give us 15 rations of bread and it is not enough for so many people. We need to go to at least two bakeries, with the risks that this entails, because they are being bombed. My husband or I leave the house, in case something happens so that one of us is safe,” she details.

The woman also explains that after the bombs they feel a kind of gas that “burns the eyes, nose and throat” and especially affects the little ones. “The days seem eternal. “It’s hard for me to play with them, I have no morals,” she admits, explaining that her youngest daughter, Manal, cannot be left alone for a moment because of the fear she feels and calls out to her when she doesn’t have her at hand. view.

Before this offensive, the Palestinian psychiatrist Yasser Abu Jamei, director of the Gaza’s only mental health center focused on children, already warned of psychological deterioration that minors suffer in Gaza, the fear that invades them when they are away from their parents, significant disorders in their behavior or increased suicidal feelings. This doctor and other NGOs have also warned that their parents and caregivers in the Strip lose self-confidence, they believe that they cannot protect them or accompany them correctly on their path to adulthood, due to constant poverty and violence. In 2022, Save The Children warned in a report that four out of five children in Gaza were living with depression, fear and grief and that the numbers were worsening due to the Israeli blockade, in force since 2007.

“I think about the first day I’ll be able to go back to class after all this is over. How will I be able to stand in front of my students and transmit life to them if we are going to have our souls full of death?”, the Gazan professor, Talal Abu Shawish, asked himself in a conversation with this newspaper.

