Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Association of People of Determination Mothers of Determination, organized a “Hamma Coffee” forum under the title of protecting children from abuse. The forum, which was held via videoconference, was moderated by Ghaith Al Ghafli, Member of the UAE Parliament for Children, and witnessed a wide presence of specialists and interested parties. Lt. Col. Abdulrahman Al-Tamimi, Director of the Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection, and Ghadeer Al-Otaibi, a child protection specialist at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, participated in it.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul-Rahman Al-Tamimi explained the role of the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Center and its services, which was established to undertake the task of developing and implementing initiatives and procedures aimed at providing safety, security and protection for all children in the country, stressing the center’s keenness to develop strategies, policies and practices for child protection and communicating with community members to raise The level of societal awareness about the rights of the child, methods of caring for and protecting him, informing the child and his caregivers of the dangers and how to protect them from them, and training the concerned parties to recognize signs of abuse and ways to deal with them.

Ghadeer Al-Otaibi provided an explanation and presentation of an awareness-raising material prepared by specialists from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, entitled “Violence against children”, which deals with the definition of violence against children and the places in which the child is exposed to violence, its forms, effects, abuse of all kinds, physical, sexual and emotional, neglect, exploitation and bullying. In addition to the manifestations of the child’s exposure to sexual harassment.

Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said on the occasion of the forum, that the UAE has become a role model in the field of child protection, and this is confirmed by its selection as the first and only Arab country to join the global partnership to end violence against children, as well as its accession to membership The International Alliance “We Protect” constitutes an international recognition of the success of its policies aimed at providing the utmost protection and care for children, and preparing them for an environment that provides them with all the necessities of life and a decent life, so that every child can grow up in an atmosphere of freedom and dignity.

She added that the UAE and its efforts, which were represented on the ground through its federal and local institutions, its establishment of child protection units, and their harnessing all possible means, all aim to stabilize society and make it more coherent and coherent, and this is also confirmed by the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021 in its vision. Provided that the child enjoys all of his rights guaranteed by the state.

For his part, Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed that the UAE has put in place Federal Law No. (29) of 2006 that guarantees the rights of people of determination in all health, educational, professional and social fields, and has launched a national policy. To empower people of determination to achieve their active participation and equal opportunities in an inclusive society, as well as a policy to protect people of determination from abuse, which aims to combat all forms of abuse that people of determination may be exposed to, such as denying them the basics of care, rehabilitation, medical care, entertainment and community integration, Or exploiting them to bring material benefits. Al-Humaidan stressed that people of determination have become a human force worldwide, contributing to development efforts in all countries, and that in the UAE there is no cause for concern or alertness about forms of abuse for them, pointing to the great vital role that falls on the family, especially towards children Among the people of determination, and the educational role of the state through educational institutions, with educational courses to combat abuse, exploitation and harassment for all male and female students, as well as the great awareness role that the concerned authorities play to avoid and fight it.

The organization of this forum is part of a series of workshops, events and activities concerned with preparing the national plan for human rights, under the supervision of the National Committee for Human Rights in the country, and supporting and empowering people of determination is among the priorities that will be included in the draft of the national plan.