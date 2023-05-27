The authorities of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture in Sinaloa decided to temporarily suspend the outdoor physical or sports activities in educational establishments due to the high temperatures that have been registered in the entity in recent weeks.

At the same time, modifying the times in which the breaks will be taken is being evaluated, but that will be determined as the days go by and if they register higher temperatures.

Although the general recommendation is that children and young people should practice sports and physical activities to maintain adequate health. The decision of the secretary of the SEPyC, Graciela Dominguez Nava, and its equipment is preventive, to prevent any child or adolescent from suffering heat stroke, especially if the school does not have a roof on the main patio or is one of the 300 basic level schools in Sinaloa that lacks electricity .

A few days ago, the State Civil Protection had informed the SEPyC of the recommendation to avoid sports activities and it coincided with the collapse of students in a high school in Villa Union In Mazatlan.

Perhaps this determination with the students should also be considered for the workers of all sinaloa who carry out outdoor activities, such as those in construction to reduce the risk of deaths from dehydration or simply accidents at work due to the so-called heatstroke. It will be up to the bosses to make the decision.

