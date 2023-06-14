Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE has paid attention to preserving biological diversity in its various forms, based on a long legacy of national action initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the country has continued its efforts in this context, through an integrated legislative system, and the launch of a package of initiatives and strategic plans Establishing and expanding protected areas, preserving and multiplying endangered species, in addition to signing many regional and international agreements that promote and preserve biological diversity, in a way that ensures environmental sustainability and a better future for present and future generations.

As an inevitable result of the UAE’s relentless efforts to preserve biodiversity over the past years, the country topped the countries of the Middle East and North Africa in the general ranking of the “Environmental Performance Index 2022” report issued by Yale University, which monitors the environmental performance of 180 countries, as it ranked first in the world. In the indicators of marine reserves, ecosystem services, lack of wetlands decline, the first place regionally and the third globally in the index of ecosystem vitality, and the first place regionally in the index of biodiversity and natural habitats.

The “Impact” axis is being reviewed as part of the recently launched “National Sustainability” campaign, coinciding with the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City. The positive impact of sustainability initiatives in the UAE on various fields, as the campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental sustainability issues and encourage community participation.

The sustainableuae.ae campaign website highlights national initiatives and success stories in the field of sustainability, as the UAE has a proven track record in the field of sustainability, through pioneering initiatives and projects that reflect the well-established values ​​of preserving the environment, community traditions, and other authentic heritage values.

The UAE attaches great importance to launching ambitious and positive initiatives to conserve biodiversity, as they represent tangible solutions that the world needs to mitigate climate change, especially with the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as the conference contributes to providing a clear vision. and practical actions to protect ecosystems, in addition to promoting and uniting global action to reduce the decline of biodiversity and protect ecosystems that support food and water security and health for billions of people, as well as reduce the loss of areas of global importance for biodiversity.

The UAE enjoys a group of ecosystems, natural habitats, and land and water organisms that form a biological diversity adapted to the environment and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the country has taken several measures to preserve this biological diversity, in addition to implementing a wide range of programs and special initiatives, in the context of the National Strategy for Diversity. Biological, the national strategy to combat desertification, the national strategy for the sustainability of the marine and coastal environment, and others.

Ecosystem conservation

The main objective of the National Biodiversity Strategy is to address the underlying causes of biodiversity loss by integrating biodiversity values ​​into all sectors of the country, reducing direct pressures on biodiversity and promoting sustainable use, improving the state of biodiversity by conserving ecosystems, species and genetic diversity, and promoting Benefits for all from biodiversity and ecosystem services, as well as enhanced implementation through participatory planning, knowledge management and capacity building.

Based on the importance of combating desertification in preserving biodiversity, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation and coordination with its strategic partners, prepared the first national strategy to combat desertification in 2003, and it was updated and developed in 2014. This year, the Council of Ministers approved the national strategy to combat desertification 2022-2030. , which includes 33 major short and long-term initiatives, and a national action agenda until the year 2030.

Sustainability of the marine and coastal environment

The marine and coastal environment in the UAE has received great attention, and there have been many initiatives to protect the marine environment and its wealth, the most prominent of which is the National Strategy for the Sustainability of the Marine and Coastal Environment, which aims to increase the level of awareness of the concepts of the marine and coastal environment, and the integration of these concepts in planning and decision-making processes, and interest in practices and sustainable use of resources Marine natural resources in developing local and national policies and legislation, in addition to improving the state of biodiversity by protecting habitats, species and genetic diversity, rehabilitating degraded coastal ecosystems, increasing the proportion of coastal and marine protected areas, establishing a network of ecosystems and managing them effectively. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, continues its efforts to provide greater protection for the biological diversity of marine and coastal organisms and to preserve their vital role by applying the principles of integrated management of the components of the marine and coastal environment, as the Ministry launched the national plan for the conservation and management of sharks. In the state, the National Sea Turtle Conservation Plan.

Natural Reserves

There are many efforts by the UAE in terms of protecting and enhancing biological diversity, including the establishment and expansion of natural reserves. The UAE hosts 49 nature reserves, representing about 15.53% of the total area of ​​the country. These nature reserves are divided into 16 marine reserves, which represent about 12.01% of the total area. Marine and coastal areas and 33 terrestrial protected areas, representing 18.4% of the terrestrial areas in the country. As part of its initiatives to preserve biodiversity and protect endangered species, the UAE has attached great importance to breeding programs for endangered species, as the country has succeeded in providing breeding centers with a prestigious reputation at the local and global levels, and last year the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the National Red List of Species endangered species, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the status of species in the country’s local environment.

The UAE has also strengthened its ambition to expand the cover of mangrove forests (mangroves) by increasing the goal of planting mangroves from 30 million – previously announced in the second report of nationally determined contributions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement – to 100 million trees by 2030, where mangrove forests play a role Important in protecting the coasts of the UAE from rising sea levels and severe storms, and providing natural habitats for biodiversity.

legislative system

On the legislative side, the UAE has issued many legislations related to the protection of its biological diversity, such as Federal Law No. (23) of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources in the UAE, and Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 regarding environmental protection and development, which prohibits Hunting, transporting, killing or harming terrestrial or marine organisms, or carrying out actions that would eliminate them and damage or destroy geological or geographical formations or areas that are home to animal or plant species or their reproduction, introducing alien species to the protected area and polluting the soil, water or air of the protected area In this regard, it also issued Federal Law No. (11) of 2002 regarding the regulation and control of international trade in endangered animals and plants and its implementing regulations.

International agreements

Through its efforts in the course of global action to protect biological diversity, the UAE acceded in 1990 to the Convention Regulating Trade in Endangered Species of Plants and Animals (CITES), followed by accession in 1998 to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), and in 2000 the state acceded to the International Convention related to biological diversity (CBD) and its protocols for biosafety from genetically modified resources and the protocol for equitable sharing arising from genetic resources, and the Gulf Convention for the Conservation of Wildlife in 2004. In addition, the country joined the International Convention on Wetlands in 2007, and the International Treaty on Migratory Species in 2018 , the International Union for Conservation of Nature 2020, and other global alliances.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations approved May 22 of each year as the International Day for Biological Diversity, in order to provide a broader understanding and deeper knowledge of issues related to biological diversity, and the United Nations recently issued a report on biological diversity, and its results showed that the impact of humans on nature threatens nearly a million A species will become extinct within decades, while current efforts to conserve Earth’s resources will likely fail if drastic action is not taken.