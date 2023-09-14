Genoa – Presence of law enforcement personnel for emergency or safety situations on board buses and the establishment of controls in some particularly critical areas; progressive implementation on all vehicles of isolation of the driving position with protected cabins and extension of on-board video surveillance systems; identification of terminus e bus stops at greater risk of criticality, in terms of security, for the installation of new cameras. An insurance policy to cover injuries also due to assaults and for a daily allowance. These are just some of the actions identified in the protocol “Measures for improving the safety of the service and personnel in local public transport”, signed by Amt, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Municipality of Genoa and the trade union organizations Filt-Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Faisa Cisal.

A document that confirms the strong attention of the parties on the topic of safety, which has always been considered a priority by AMT, public bodies and trade unions, and made concrete by actions and measures to protect working conditions of staff and to guarantee a better service for users. Actions undertaken above all thanks to a solid and constructive industrial relations climate which led to the signing of various company agreements and institutional protocols. In this regard, as a further demonstration of the sensitivity of the parties on the issue of safety, the now consolidated presence of a permanent table between the Municipality of Genoa, AMT and the four trade union organizations, for constant monitoring of the phenomenon in the area.

With the signing of the latest protocol on the safety of the service and personnel, not only are the actions undertaken up to now summarized and confirmed, but also the objective of activate new measures.

«With this protocol we set shared objectives and methods on a priority topic, namely the guarantee of optimal safety conditions for both workers and travellers. With the renewal of the vehicle fleet we will have cutting-edge technological equipment at our disposal, the provision of a protected area for the drivers and therefore tools that will allow us an ever greater guarantee of protection for those traveling on board the buses” explains the Mobility Councilor of the Municipality of Genoa Matteo Campora.

«We consider safety one of the fundamental aspects both for those who work and for those who travel by public transport. The actions referred to in this protocol make it possible to improve the safety of travel on the complex AMT system which operates on a significant network that embraces the entire Metropolitan City – declares Claudio Garbarino, delegated councilor for Transport of the Metropolitan City – The tranquility of traveling with public transport is a fundamental requirement for TPL to be increasingly a point of reference in the daily life of citizens.”

«It is our intention to work hard to continue protecting working conditions of our staff and consequently also our users, through actions and tools that increase safety – explains Ilaria Gavuglio, president of AMT – In this context, the synergy with the Metropolitan City, the Municipality of Genoa and the trade unions is of fundamental importance; It is precisely the constant collaboration between the parties that has led to the stipulation, over time, of agreements and protocols to protect safety”.

Phenomenon therefore subjected to constant monitoring, also through periodic meetings between the company, institutions and unions, with the aim of reporting, sharing and proposing solutions to stem the critical issues.

Collaboration with the police, the insulation of the driver’s seat and video surveillance on board are some of the most important actions implemented to protect the safety of staff and users. In particular, all newly registered vehicles, starting from the 139 vehicles soon to be acquired as part of the 4 Axles Project, will be equipped with driver’s seat separation. Today there are around 120 AMT vehicles with separation of the driver’s seat or in any case with a well-protected driver’s area. Some corrective actions were gradually implemented on the remaining fleet of vehicles, such as the addition of ad hoc bulkheads to mitigate the phenomenon. Furthermore, video surveillance and on-board image recording, a system which also performs a deterrent function, will be progressively extended to all vehicles: to date the system, which also allows direct communication with the AMT operations centre, is active on over half of the vehicle fleet and will be implemented on a further 140 bus. However, the images are recorded even in the absence of an alarm and are kept available for 72 hours for any requests from the police.

Among the main innovations, uan Amt accident policy, supplementary to the INAIL one, which provides coverage for accidents resulting in permanent disability, not only due to accidents occurring during work, but also due to assaults. The stipulation of a policy for the recognition of a daily allowance for accidents for staff is also envisaged, the conditions of which will be defined between the parties with a subsequent company agreement.

Among the other measures contained in the protocol, the establishment, where necessary, of protection and safety programs through the presence of dedicated personnel (including security guards), to be used as a deterrent in areas at greatest risk; the activation of specific training programs on conflict management, dedicated to staff to prevent and manage critical situations; assistance and support, including of a psychological nature, by AMT, to staff who are victims of assault; legal assistance and civil action by AMT against those responsible for any attacks. These measures make AMT a “best practice” company in the Italian public transport panorama.